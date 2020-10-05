NHL Trade Rumors: Taylor Hall's Rights Being Shopped by Coyotes

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Arizona Coyotes are reportedly shopping the rights to Taylor Hall, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

Hall is set to become an unrestricted free agent, but another team could acquire negotiating rights in an effort to sign the player before he hits the open market Friday.

Arizona brought in the 2018 Hart Trophy winner in a December trade with the New Jersey Devils, giving up three prospects and two draft picks in exchange for the player. He appeared in 65 games between the two locations in 2019-20, totaling 16 goals and 36 assists.

The 28-year-old was able to help the Coyotes advance to the first round of the playoffs this season after beating the Nashville Predators in the qualifying round. However, they suffered a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in that series. Hall had just two points in those five games, finishing minus-four in plus-minus.

Craig Morgan of AZ Coyotes Insider reported it's "highly unlikely" the left wing returns to the team next season. General manager Bill Armstrong has already notified teams he would trade the player's rights, which could yield a mid-round pick.

Arizona isn't scheduled to draft until the fourth round this year and doesn't have a first-round pick in 2021, which could create some more urgency to add draft capital.

Meanwhile, an interested team could get a leg up on signing one of the most intriguing players set to hit the open market.

Hall is only two years removed from an outstanding campaign in which he had 93 points in 76 games and was considered one of the top offensive players in the league. He finished the year tied for ninth in the NHL in point shares, per Hockey Reference.

He also hasn't had much help around him at any point during his career, participating in just one playoff series in his first nine years in the NHL before this season.

According to Mike Chambers of the Denver Post, Hall is reportedly considering a one-year deal with a Stanley Cup contender this season before trying to get a longer deal in 2021. The Avalanche also considered trading for him earlier this year and could be a top option to land him this time around.