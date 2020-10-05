ALDS Bracket 2020: TV Schedule, Odds and Fantasy Predictions

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

A majority of American League batters have struggled to get a few hits off Gerrit Cole in their careers.

Cole brought his dominance to the New York Yankees in 2020 and is set to open the American League Division Series with the Tampa Bay Rays Monday against Blake Snell.

Although Cole may be favored by many to come away with the win, there is one batter who could make his outing go south and sway the early series advantage in favor of the Rays.

Before the Yankees and Rays take the diamond in San Diego, Houston and Oakland will open the ALDS slate at Dodger Stadium.

Cole's former team is calling on Lance McCullers Jr. to produce a solid start to put it in front. The Houston right-hander opposes Chris Bassitt, who experienced some trouble with the Astros lineup August 29.

Since the Astros saw Bassitt twice in the regular season, they could have the advantage at the plate in the AL West showdown.

ALDS Game 1 Schedule and Odds

Monday, October 5

Houston (+125; bet $100 to win $125) vs. Oakland (-143; bet $143 to win $100), 4:07 p.m. ET, TBS

New York Yankees (-150) vs. Tampa Bay (+130), 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Fantasy Predictions

Ji-Man Choi Benefits From Past Success Against Gerrit Cole

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Ji-Man Choi owns three home runs in 12 career at-bats against Cole.

The left-handed slugger also has two doubles versus the Yankees ace, and his history with Cole could give the Rays an advantage in Game 1.

In the August 19 meeting at Yankee Stadium, Choi hit a second-inning long ball off Cole, which was followed an inning later by a Mike Zunino home run.

The pair of early runs provided enough run support for Tyler Glasnow, whose only concession in that game was a third-inning home run to Luke Voit.

If Choi jumps on Cole at any point, he could either produce runs on his own or put himself in scoring position for his teammates to drive him in.

A favorable matchup with Cole could be exactly what Choi needs to feel more comfortable at the plate in the postseason. He currently has two hits in 19 playoff at-bats.

If he reverses his playoff form, Choi could be one of Tampa Bay's difference-makers across a series that could be determined by a few swings of the bat with a handful of dominant arms scheduled to pitch.

Kyle Tucker Stays Hot For Houston

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Kyle Tucker's only two hits against Bassitt occurred in an August 29 meeting.

The Astros outfielder hit a first-inning home run off Bassitt, who lasted just three innings in the game won 4-2 by Houston.

Tucker was one of the most productive Houston hitters in the wild-card series win over Minnesota, as he had three hits and two RBIs.

Although he only reached base three times in eight at-bats, the left-handed hitter put the ball in play in all but one plate appearance.

Tucker may be the perfect player to get Houston's offense off to a fast start in the series since seven of his home runs in the regular season occurred in the first or second inning.

Tucker, who typically bats fifth, recorded his highest situational batting average when runners were on first or second base.

He had a 1.265 OPS with four home runs and 10 RBIs when batting with a runner on first. With a teammate at second, he recorded a 1.224 OPS and three doubles.

Even if Houston fails to manage a run off Bassitt in its first time around the order, it could still profit off him if Tucker comes to the plate with runners on base.

Since those splits occurred against different types of pitchers, Tucker could be considered for fantasy contests every day Houston plays.

