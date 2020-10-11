WWE Draft 2020: Superstars Raw and SmackDown Must Pick on Night 2

13 of 13

Credit: WWE.com

Randy Orton has fought McIntyre and Lee enough times now that he absolutely must go to SmackDown just to get away from them.

Sure, it spoils the ending of Hell in a Cell, but that's WWE's fault for booking those two in yet another match instead of doing something different or waiting to set the draft until after the pay-per-view.

It may seem counterproductive to have Orton go to the brand where the champion is a heel and also has Seth Rollins in a top villain spot, but it's a long term decision, rather than a short one.

Orton inevitably takes time off. If he doesn't, he tends to get injured. By now, he's been going for months straight and wrestling some grueling matches.

Hell in a Cell should write him off television for a while so there's no problem with him going to SmackDown, as he won't be in anyone's way.

Then, once he returns, he could feud with Bryan or Owens toward the latter end of 2020 and beginning of 2021.

By then, hopefully, Edge will be ready to return and they can pick that feud up from where they left off. Since Edge was more of a SmackDown guy who has also expressed interest in working with Rollins and Reigns, The Rated-R Superstar going to the blue brand just makes sense.

Planning out things like this far in advance is how WWE will avoid some of the problems hurting the product this year. For all that is holy, the WWE Universe cannot go through another year of 2020-style booking and this draft must make sure of that.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.