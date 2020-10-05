Waiver Wire Week 5: Justin Herbert, Chase Edmonds Highlight Pickups to Know

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Justin Herbert's Week 4 performance showed that he might be the best rookie quarterback to trust in fantasy football.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback went head-to-head with Tom Brady in a 69-point shootout at Raymond James Stadium, a game in which he produced three touchdown passes.

Since Herbert has been able to put up high numbers in each of his three starts, he may be viewed as a trustworthy waiver-wire pickup, especially as bye weeks begin.

Denver wide receiver Tim Patrick is also worth a serious look after he shined in Thursday night's win over the New York Jets.

Patrick could be in line for a larger share of touches in the next few weeks as Noah Fant deals with an injury, and just like Herbert, he has potential to shine while stars at his position are off.

Week 5 Pickups to Know

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Now may be the best time to pick up Herbert off the waiver wire.

The rookie out of Oregon proved over the last three weeks that he is more than capable of leading the Chargers offense for the long term.

Sunday marked the first time Herbert threw for multiple touchdowns in the NFL, and he was 10 yards away from his third consecutive 300-yard performance. Herbert completed 80 percent of his 25 passes and added 14 rushing yards on five carries.

Herbert's efficiency in the pocket should continue in the coming weeks since the Chargers have some favorable matchups ahead against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

The Chargers have to get through a Week 5 meeting with the New Orleans Saints first, but Herbert could still achieve success in that matchup since the NFC South side conceded over 280 total yards in its first four contests.

With Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford off in Week 5, Herbert could be the perfect pickup to replace them for a week and then use as a second or third option.

Herbert could also be stashed on your roster to help soften the blow for other upcoming byes since the Chargers are not off until Week 10.

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Arizona's running back situation is one of a few that need to be monitored in the coming days.

Kenyan Drake left Sunday's game at Carolina with an injury, and there has yet to be a follow-up on his status.

If Drake is out for a period of time, Chase Edmonds could carry more fantasy value as the primary back in the Cardinals offense.

Edmonds only had nine touches in Week 4, but he did have a touchdown catch and showed off his versatility in the passing game.

The Arizona running back has at least two catches in each game, and if his ground production goes up, he could be one of the best possible pickups in points-per-reception leagues.

Edmonds could serve as a fantasy replacement for Nick Chubb or Austin Ekeler, who left their respective games with injuries Sunday.

Since Joshua Kelley and Kareem Hunt are already rostered in a good chunk of leagues, it may be hard to land the direct back-up for both players.

A Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets may lean you further in the direction of Edmonds since the AFC East side conceded over 350 total yards to each of its four opponents.

Tim Patrick, WR, Denver

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Patrick has received a consistent number of targets from every quarterback that has stepped on the field for Denver.

On Thursday, Patrick produced the first 100-yard game of his career with 113 yards on six receptions against the New York Jets.

Patrick also found the end zone for the second consecutive week, which adds to his fantasy value a bit.

Although Patrick is listed as a wideout, he could take up some of the touches that would have gone to Noah Fant, who is week-to-week with an ankle injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Since he is a more physical presence that Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler or Daesean Hamilton, the Broncos could be more inclined to draw up routes for Patrick across the middle to exploit matchups with linebackers or safeties.

Patrick has been a trustworthy piece of Denver's passing attack, as he has brought in 16 of his 21 targets for 76.2 catch rate this season.

If he continues to receive a minimum four or five targets per game and is a reliable red-zone force, Patrick could be a nice addition at flex positions or for depth.

