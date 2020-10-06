Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: RBs to Grab to Replace Injured Stars

0 of 8

Things start to pick up on the fantasy football waiver wire after Week 4.

A full month's worth of games helps fantasy managers to see trends in usage and target shares and to single out ideal waiver-wire additions.

Add in the need to replace injured players, including Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, and there should be a flurry of activity at running back and wide receiver in both standard or points-per-reception (PPR) leagues.

Managers have plenty of options on the Week 5 wire, whether they are seeking an upgrade, a handicap or need to fill a slot for a bye. The following players are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, with the point totals listed for half-point PPR.