Predicting WWE's Endgame for Seth Rollins, Murphy and Mysterio Family Drama

Credit: WWE.com

The last few months have been a wild time for the Mysterio family. Not only did Seth Rollins and Murphy take out Rey Mysterio's eye during a match at Extreme Rules, but we have also seen Dominik Mysterio begin his career as a WWE Superstar.

Rollins and Murphy have been relentless at times, looking to do real harm instead of just pinning their opponents. However, a recent development may change the dynamic of this feud moving forward.

Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio have been exchanging friendly text messages, which was a fact The Monday Night Messiah exploited to get into the heads of Rey and Dominik.

In the process, though, Rollins may have lost his only loyal follower. Murphy confronted him and it looked like the encounter would turn into a fight before an irate Dominik attacked the Australian backstage.

This has been one the premier feuds on Raw for quite some time but with the WWE draft taking place on October 9 and 12, some of these guys may end up on different brands. Let's look at how things are likely to end for all four Superstars.