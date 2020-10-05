Predicting WWE's Endgame for Seth Rollins, Murphy and Mysterio Family Drama

Predicting WWE's Endgame for Seth Rollins, Murphy and Mysterio Family DramaOctober 5, 2020
The last few months have been a wild time for the Mysterio family. Not only did Seth Rollins and Murphy take out Rey Mysterio's eye during a match at Extreme Rules, but we have also seen Dominik Mysterio begin his career as a WWE Superstar.
Rollins and Murphy have been relentless at times, looking to do real harm instead of just pinning their opponents. However, a recent development may change the dynamic of this feud moving forward.
Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio have been exchanging friendly text messages, which was a fact The Monday Night Messiah exploited to get into the heads of Rey and Dominik.
In the process, though, Rollins may have lost his only loyal follower. Murphy confronted him and it looked like the encounter would turn into a fight before an irate Dominik attacked the Australian backstage.
This has been one the premier feuds on Raw for quite some time but with the WWE draft taking place on October 9 and 12, some of these guys may end up on different brands. Let's look at how things are likely to end for all four Superstars.
Murphy
Murphy has felt like the odd man out during this feud at times. Rollins is the one Dom and Rey have the biggest issues with, so the Aussie often feels like he is just there to make it a two-on-two encounter.
That all changed over the past few weeks when it emerged Murphy and Aalyah may have some kind of relationship developing.
When Rollins used this information to his advantage, the former cruiserweight champion was visibly upset. He looked like he wanted to punch The Monday Night Messiah before Dominik ambushed him.
Aalyah later came to the ring in an attempt to stop her brother from beating Murphy with a kendo stick and the distraction allowed The Best Kept Secret to roll him up for the win. When Dom called her naive, she slapped him in the face and walked away.
It feels like all of this is leading to Murphy leaving Rollins and becoming a babyface. He has spent almost his entire run as a heel, but his in-ring style would benefit him as a heroic character.
At some point, the leader and follower have to have an implosion. It will all lead to a big match between Rollins and Murphy, possibly as early as Hell in a Cell on October 25.
Seth Rollins
If this feud has done one thing for Rollins, it's turned him into a comic-book villain. He has the maniacal laugh, evil plans and a literal messiah complex.
He has made an enemy out of both Mysterios, and with Murphy likely turning babyface at some point, the former universal champion may soon find himself as a shepherd without a flock.
Once everything is said and done, the best option for The Monday Night Messiah would be to move to SmackDown for a fresh start, or move everyone else to the blue brand so Rollins has Raw all to himself.
As great as this feud has been, it's time to wrap this up and move on. Rollins needs to start pursuing titles again, as he is the kind of performer who thrives when there is a championship on the line.
Whether the final encounter is with Rey, Dom or Murphy, The Messiah needs to find a new rival before people begin to tire of this storyline.
Dominik Mysterio
Throughout this storyline, Dominik has gone from a complete rookie to somebody who has been in several hardcore matches in the span of a few months. It is one of the most brutal introductions any Superstar has had to the ring in years.
While he has performed above expectations, he isn't quite ready to hang with the big boys just yet. He needs to work on his promo skills and develop his own unique style.
Once this storyline concludes, WWE should put Dominik in NXT where he can grow alongside other young stars while learning from the army of veterans the company has instructing new talents.
A run in the black-and-gold brand with the cruiserweight title would not only help him mature as a performer, but it would also be awesome if the first belt he won was in the same division his father made famous in WCW.
WWE's cruiserweight title may not share the same lineage as the WCW Cruiserweight Championship, but having a Mysterio holding the belt would bring some attention to it.
Rey Mysterio
The patriarch of the Mysterio family has had his eye popped out, watched his son endure several brutal matches and seen his daughter get pulled into the drama.
Even though Murphy, Dom and Aalyah are heavily involved with this story, the two guys who started it are Rollins and Rey. They have been at each other's throats for months, and while it has been fun, it's time for everyone to move on.
One final match between Rey and Rollins would help cap things off nicely because it would bring this feud full circle back to where it began.
Rey, 45, is a legend who is still capable of having great matches. WWE needs to have him work with younger stars to help establish them, so this feud needs to end.
After it's done, The Master of the 619 can begin a program with somebody such as Aleister Black, who he once counted among his allies before a change in the Dutchman's attitude.