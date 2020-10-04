Report: Patriots Taking 2 Planes to Chiefs Game After Cam Newton's COVID-19 Test

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New England Patriots will reportedly use two planes as they fly to Missouri for Monday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the news, noting one plane will carry those who were in close contact with quarterback Cam Newton and the other will have the rest of the team. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported Saturday that Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

Florio also reported the plan is to fly to and from Missouri on Monday, the day of the game, if there are no more positive tests.

Following news of his positive test, Newton said on Instagram he would "never question God's reasoning" and will take the time to "get healthy and self reflect."

As for the league, it decided to push the game that was initially scheduled for Sunday back to Monday night, per Schefter. It also postponed the Week 4 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans following a COVID-19 outbreak within the Titans organization.

As for the updated plans regarding the high-profile game between the Chiefs and Patriots, Schefter reported both teams will undergo tests on Monday morning prior to the contest.

The hope is both teams can avoid the outbreak that has been an issue for the Titans.

On Sunday, Teresa M. Walker of the Associated Press reported there have now been 20 positive cases within the organization.

Florio previously reported some coaches suggested potentially pausing the season following Week 4 and putting teams in hotels as they finish a 12-game season.