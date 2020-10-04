Bettor Wins $531K on $1.4M Wager on Jaguars vs. Bengals Going Over 42 Points

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Somebody had a very good Sunday.

A bettor at DraftKings put $1.4 million on the line Sunday, betting that the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals would combine to exceed 42 points in their game. The over bet hit after Aldrick Rosas nailed a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, leaving the bettor with a cool $531,000 in winnings.

Here's a factoid for you: Rosas signed for a little more money this season ($679,412) than what the bettor cleared when that kick went through the uprights.