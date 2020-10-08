The Best Trade Offer Every NBA Lottery Team Could Hear on Draft Night

6 of 14

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks receive: Bradley Beal and Ish Smith

Washington Wizards receive: John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter, Dewayne Dedmon and 2021 first-round pick (top-10 protected)

The Hawks' deadline deal for Clint Capela sent two messages. The first is the franchise feels it's almost ready to take flight, a belief surely buoyed by Trae Young's All-Star ascension. The second is an apparent willingness to consider life without John Collins, who does his best offensive work as a pick-and-roll screener, just like Capela.

With Collins needing a new deal before next offseason, and the Hawks having "hesitation" about giving the bouncy big man "significant money," per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, this might be time to cut the cord. That's a much less painful process when it involves bringing back Beal, who would create one of the Association's most dynamic backcourts alongside Young.

Four players averaged 29 points and six assists this season; Atlanta would roster half of them after this deal.

While an aggressive move for win-now assistance might seem premature for a club coming off a 20-47 campaign, this doesn't deplete the Hawks' asset collection. Young, the crown jewel, sticks around, as does the intriguing Cam Reddish. Atlanta also keeps the No. 6 pick, which could be a path to another starter. Plus, Beal is only 27 and Young is 22, so the Hawks have a little time to figure this out.

Also, don't overlook the arrival of Ish Smith. He is serviceable, and that's not meant as a backhanded compliment. The Hawks have been hunting for someone who keeps them from getting demolished when Young needs a breather, and Smith can handle that role.

The Wizards could wait and see what they have with Beal and a healthy John Wall, but shouldn't they know by now? The twosome has never advanced beyond the second round, and while Beal is better than he was before Wall's absence, the latter is a 30-year-old coming off a torn Achilles. Oh, and he's always been heavily dependent on his athleticism, so if that burst is gone, his effectiveness could be too.

Instead, Washington can pounce on an opportunity to rebuild with a strong prospect haul and a future first-round pick in a deeper draft. Collins can get 20 points and 10 rebounds in his sleep, and his increased offensive range bodes well for his fit with Rui Hachimura. Kevin Huerter's shooting range and De'Andre Hunter's three-and-D skills make them easy to plug in complementary roles.