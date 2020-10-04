French Open 2020 Results: Sunday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

At this year's French Open, the youth are taking over.

Before 19-year-old Jannik Sinner defeated the sixth-seeded Alexander Zverev to become the youngest player to advance to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam since 2011, Polish 19-year-old Iga Swiatek defeated top-seeded Simona Halep, who ousted her in the fourth round in 2019, in just 70 minutes.

The victories were the latest in a weekend that has seen unseeded players rise above. Heading into the fourth round, there were six unseeded men and 10 unseeded women still playing. With fourth-round play continuing Monday, there will be at least one unseeded men's player (Sinner), and three unseeded women (Swiatek, Martina Trevisan and Nadia Podoroska) competing in the quarterfinals.

Top Men's Results

No. 2 Rafael Nadal def. Sebastian Korda, 6-1, 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 Dominic Theim def. Hugo Gaston, 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 6-3

Jannik Sinner def. No. 6 Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

No. 12 Diego Schwartzman def. Lorenzo Sonego, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4

There are some updates to be made to the tennis record books after Jannik Sinner's upset of No. 6 Alexander Zverev on Sunday. Born on Aug. 16, 2001, the Italian is the first player born in 2001 to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam, and the youngest to do so since 2011 (h/t ATP Tour).

After his loss, Zverev, who reached the quarterfinals in 2018 and 2019, said he played through a fever and was "completely sick" and "can't really breathe" (h/t Yahoo Sports).

It's another tennis legend that Sinner will face in round of eight, drawing 12-time champion Rafael Nadal, who will appear in the quarterfinals for a record 14th time after defeating Sebastian Korda in straight sets.

"It's going to be a difficult match for sure," Sinner said, per the ATP Tour. "It's always [my aim] to go on court with the right attitude, trying to play [my] best tennis, which I have to do if I want to play [at] the same level as he plays."

Top Women's Results

Iga Swiatek def. No. 1 Simona Halep, 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 Elina Svitolina def. Caroline Garcia, 6-1, 6-3

Martina Trevisan def. No. 5 Kiki Bertens, 6-4, 6-4

Nadia Podoroska def. Barbora Krejcikova, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

Swiatek is headed to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal after crushing Halep in just over an hour, a stark difference from when the pair met in the fourth round at Roland Garros last year. Halep, who brought a career-best winning streak tracing back to January (17 matches) into Sunday's meeting, defeated the Pole in 45 minutes in 2019.

"I didn't lose that match," said Halep, who was considered the tournament favorite, per Yahoo Sports' Dave James. "Iga won it."

The teenager, who is ranked No. 54 in the world, had 14 break-point opportunities against Halep, who failed to tally one.

"I am, I think, stunned," the 19-year-old told reporters after her win, per CNN's George Ramsay. "I was thinking about it (last year's game against Halep), because as I said, it gave me, it was like a huge lesson for me. I knew that I can play differently and I can finally show my best tennis."

In the quarterfinal match on Tuesday, Swiatek will face 26-year-old Martina Trevisan, who knocked out fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens, a 2016 semifinalist, in yet another upset.

Elsewhere, Nadia Podoroska became the first Argentine woman to reach the quarterfinals at the French Open since 2004 after her defeat of Barbora Krejcikova.