'Multiple' NFL Coaches Reportedly Suggest 12-Game Season Amid COVID-19

With one game already postponed this week and others being thrust into jeopardy because of COVID-19, NFL coaches have begun exploring a 12-game schedule to finish out the 2020 season.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported "multiple" coaches have suggested slashing a fourth of the schedule. Each team would eliminate three divisional games and one additional game outside the division. It's unclear at this point whether the discussion has reached the league office or if it's something teams and players would consider.

Positive COVID tests have already led to the postponement of the Steelers-Titans game to Week 7, along with moving the Patriots-Chiefs game to Monday or Tuesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday's Saints-Lions game will be played as scheduled, adding, "The reported positive test on a Saints player was rerun and came back negative."

A 12-game schedule could result in the NFL having to return a portion of its television revenue back to the networks, depending on the language in the contracts. Because the NFL is already a limited quantity product, networks map out and plan their ad revenue based on the massive ratings the league delivers.

With the league already forfeiting an overwhelming percentage of gate receipts because of limited fan attendance, it's likely players and teams will want to push forward with a 16-game slate if possible. Lost revenue could result in the reduction of next season's salary cap and adversely affect player salaries across the league.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the NFL will meet with teams Monday to go over COVID-19 protocols and discuss penalties for teams that do not follow the rules. Several teams have already been fined for violations, most notably coaches not properly wearing their masks on the sideline.

After going through three weeks without much issue, it's clear the NFL has to make some level of adjustment to ensure the safety of players and personnel moving forward.