The 10 Best Finishing Moves in WWE and AEW Today

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

A finishing move is a professional wrestler’s calling card. It can be likened to the hook or the chorus to a catchy song. If it’s memorable enough, it will always get a reaction out of the crowd and end a match on a high note. So, performers need to choose something that fits their character and evokes the proper response because in some ways it’s not just a move; it’s a call to action.

All of the most famous wrestlers in the world have a great finishing move. It’s instrumental to their success. Imagine if Stone Cold Steve Austin just hit everyone with a stiff straight punch and a scoop slam and flipped them the bird. That’s not nearly as outrageous and eye-catching as watching him land a gut kick and hurl himself into a Stone Cold Stunner. Just abought everyone who grew up in the 90s knew the move the second they saw it.

The iconic finisher was a part of what the Texas Rattlesnake a household name during The Attitude Era. Something about it just made you want to jump out of your seat and cheer every time he pulled it off. The move fit Austin perfectly because it spoke to who he was and what he represented, namely defiance.

Not that we’ve reminisced for a second, let take a look at 10 of the best finishing moves in AEW and WWE at the moment.