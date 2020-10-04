MLB Playoffs 2020: Odds, Daily Fantasy Predictions for ALDS, NLDS

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The American League and National League Division Series matchups are true to the playoff round's name in 2020.

Each of the four matchups features franchises from the same division that faced off 10 times in the truncated 60-game regular season.

In fact, both leagues posses matchups from the East and West divisions after the AL And NL Central were shut out in the Wild Card Round.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Mookie Betts are among the stars expected to produce in the California and Texas playoff bubbles, but the players who deliver the most from a daily fantasy baseball perspective could be the ones with solid playoff and regular-season numbers against their Division Series foes.

Division Series Odds

To Win Series

Houston (+110—wager $100 to win $110) vs. Oakland (-134—wager $134 to win $100)

New York Yankees (-127) vs. Tampa Bay (+105)

Miami (+235) vs. Atlanta (-305)

San Diego (+225) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-286)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Daily Fantasy Predictions

Carlos Correa Breaks Out Against Oakland

The Houston Astros lineup carries the most playoff experience of any American League order.

The Astros banked off their World Series experience to take down the Minnesota Twins in two games in the Wild Card Round.

In Game 2 at Target Field, Carlos Correa hit his 12th career postseason home run and produced his 12th multi-hit playoff performance. Over his past nine playoff games, the Houston shortstop has nine hits, five runs and four RBI.

Correa could be coming into form at the plate at the right time since he also thrived in the final week of the regular season. He finished with a four-game hitting streak against the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

Daily fantasy players may turn to George Springer or Alex Bregman for power out of the Houston lineup, but Correa may provide the best value in the series because of his recent form and playoff track record.

Austin Riley Provides Value From Atlanta Lineup

If you target the Atlanta Braves hitters for lineup stacks against the Miami Marlins, you need one or two value plays to make sure you do not spend a bulk of your salary in one spot.

Like many of his teammates, Austin Riley packs plenty of power at the plate. He had eight home runs, 27 RBI and a .716 OPS over 51 regular-season contests. Some of Riley's best success occurred against the Marlins in September, with the highlight being five runs and two hits in the 29-9 walloping from September 9.

In Riley's final four games against Miami, he reached base on seven occasions through five hits and two walks. Additionally, the third baseman finished the 60-game campaign with at least one base knock in seven of eight appearances.

If he reaches base at that rate in the NLDS, Riley could set up Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman for RBI opportunities. And if he turns around the order well, Riley could become one of the top producers of runs and hits during the round.

