    Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus Self-Isolating After 2 Staff Test Positive for COVID

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2020

    Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo gestures after Roma's Jordan Veretouts scores his side's second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Juventus at Rome's Olympic stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
    Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

    Juventus have gone into isolation after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

    "This procedure will allow all members who tested negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not be allowed contact with outside the group," the club said in a statement Saturday. "The club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities."

    The Italian champions said none of the infected individuals are players or members of the technical or medical staffs, and they added they expect to be able to play Sunday's scheduled game against Napoli.

    However, Napoli are dealing with an outbreak of their own after midfielder Piotr Zielinski and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 during testing this week, and Reuters (h/t ESPN) noted reports from Italy suggesting the team may be banned from travelling to Turin to face Juventus. 

    Napoli's last game was Sunday against Genoa, who have had several players and staff members test positive. 

