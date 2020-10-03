    Noah Fant Likely to Miss Broncos vs. Patriots; Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

    The Denver Broncos' first win of the season came at a price, with tight end Noah Fant likely to be unavailable for Week 5. 

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fant is expected to miss the Broncos' Oct. 11 game against the New England Patriots after being diagnosed with a sprained ankle. 

    Fant left Denver's 37-28 win over the New York Jets in the third quarter. He initially looked to be seriously injured, as the team had to bring out the medical cart to take him off the field. 

    Schefter reported Thursday he received a text message after the game that Fant's injury was considered "minor" and "he will be fine."

    Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Friday it "could be a couple weeks" they are without Fant. 

    Denver has been hit hard by injuries early this season. Von Miller tore his ACL during training camp and is out for the season. Drew Lock has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury. 

    Fant is the Broncos' leading receiver through four games. The 22-year-old has 19 receptions, 219 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets. 

    If Fant is forced to miss time, Nick Vannett and Jake Butt will likely share duties at tight end for the Broncos. 

