MLB Playoffs 2020: Divisional-Round Predictions and Picks for Every Series

2 of 4

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Matchup

Oakland Athletics: 36-24, 1st place AL West

Houston Astros: 29-31, 2nd place AL West

Game 1: Mon., Oct. 5

Game 2: Tues., Oct. 6

Game 3: Wed., Oct. 7

Game 4*: Thurs., Oct. 8

Game 5*: Fri., Oct. 9

*If necessary

Overview

If you like drama, tune in for this one.

Few good vibes are flowing between the Astros and Athletics, who got into a benches-clearing incident on Aug. 9, notably involving Oakland outfielder Ramon Laureano and Houston hitting coach Alex Cintron, both of whom were suspended for their roles.

The Astros are used to playing the bad guys after a season of facing the fallout from the sign-stealing scandal. They're also without 2019 Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander (Tommy John surgery) and closer Roberto Osuna (elbow injury), both of whom were lost for the year.

The A's, meanwhile, are missing star third baseman Matt Chapman (hip surgery).

Both clubs still have plenty of talent. The Astros have an ace up their sleeve in Zack Greinke and feature a lineup with extensive postseason experience from their 2017-19 run of two pennants and a World Series win.

The A's can counter with a deep lineup, even sans Chapman, and will lean on ex-Astro and whistleblower Mike Fiers, rookie lefty Jesus Luzardo and a stout bullpen led by closer Liam Hendriks.

Oakland won the season series 7-3 and outscored the 'Stros 38-25.

Predictions

Sparks will fly. Every high-and-tight pitch will be interpreted as a provocation. Every sideways glance will carry extra meaning.

With the heightened emotions that accompany a playoff series, there is simply no way these games will go off without at least some words being exchanged—if not the dugouts emptying.

As for the outcome, the Astros have a head of steam after sweeping the Minnesota Twins on the road in their Wild Card Series. And they have a rather sizable chip on their shoulder, as Carlos Correa indicated in recent remarks.

Pitching could be their undoing, however. They'll need at least one if not two strong starts from Greinke, who yielded seven runs, 18 hits and three homers to the A's in 17 regular-season innings. After that, they'll be counting on arms such as Jose Urquidy and Framber Valdez.

The loss of Chapman stings, but the A's still feature a number of patient hitters who drew 11 walks in three games in their wild-card tussle with the Chicago White Sox and could wear down Houston's staff.

This one should go the distance with some fireworks thrown in, but we'll give the edge to the Athletics.

Athletics in five.