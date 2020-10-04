    Patriots vs. Chiefs Rescheduled for Monday Before Falcons vs. Packers

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
    Terrance Williams/Associated Press

    The Week 4 game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs has been moved to Monday night at 7:05 p.m. ET after being postponed from Sunday

    ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the adjustment.  

    The NFL initially announced Saturday the game would be postponed as a result of positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

    The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons will kick off their Monday night game at 8:50 p.m. ET.

    New England Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday, but there were no further positives after the team was retested, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Both teams remained clear with all negative tests since the initial two positives on Saturday morning, per Rapoport.

    Newton is out for this game, and Rapoport reported the Patriots will turn to Brian Hoyer under center.

    This was the second game of the week to be postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Tennessee Titans' matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers also moved. That game has been shifted to Week 7, with Week 4 now a bye for both teams.

    Tennessee has faced the most significant outbreak in the NFL to this point, with 18 positive tests between players and staff members in the past week as of Sunday morning, per Schefter. Some of the players who tested positive reportedly have dealt with flu-like symptoms.

    While the high number of positives prevented the game from being played this week, the NFL felt the limited number between the Patriots and Chiefs allowed their game to take place after a short delay.

    Despite the changes, it should remain a highly anticipated battle between two top contenders in the AFC. The Patriots look different on the field compared to the last time these squads faced off in Week 14 last season, including no Tom Brady, but Bill Belichick is still on the sidelines to take on Andy Reid for a matchup between the two winningest active coaches in the NFL.

    Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense have looked unstoppable at times this year, but the Patriots have a knack for making things difficult on that side of the ball.

