Fantasy Advice for Chiefs, Patriots Players After NFL Reschedules Week 4 Game

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The NFL postponed Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots after both teams had players test positive for COVID-19.

The league said in a statement that the current plan is to play the game Monday or Tuesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday is the likeliest scenario.

From a fantasy perspective, this is an impossible situation. The game affects the status of Cam Newton, Patrick Mahomes, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill—all every-week starts in even the shallowest of leagues.

None of them can be trusted to actually play this week. The NFL would likely move the game out of caution if more players test positive than already have, and it has precedent for doing so after the Tennessee Titans' outbreak led to the postponement of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's a situation worth monitoring over the next 24 hours, but if there is no clarity before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, it's time to jump ship and bench all players on Kansas City and New England. We already knew depth would be more paramount than ever this season, so hopefully you drafted some just-in-case backups or struck waiver gold with James Robinson or Myles Gaskin.

If not, here's a look at last-minute options who could save your Sunday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick (available in 76% of Yahoo leagues)

A matchup with the Seattle Seahawks sounds difficult on paper, but the Legion of Boom era is over. The Seahawks have actually been the NFL's worst pass defense over the first three weeks, allowing a truly jaw-dropping 1,292 passing yards. No opposing quarterback has thrown for fewer than 397 yards against them yet this season.

Watching Fitzpatrick isn't always fun, but he's been a productive fantasy quarterback dating back to the midpoint of last season. He's put up over 20 points in the last two weeks after an ugly Week 1, and there's no reason to expect anything less against the decimated Seahawks secondary.

There's a non-zero chance that Fitzpatrick would have outperformed Newton or maybe even Mahomes this week.

RB: Jeff Wilson, Jr. (available in 62% of Yahoo leagues)

Wilson was mostly abysmal as a runner last week in splitting carries with Jerick McKinnon, racking up just 15 yards on 12 carries. But from a fantasy perspective, he was money, scoring two touchdowns and adding 54 yards on three receptions through the air.

If you have a 49ers running back who is going to get carries, you put him in your lineup. It's that simple. Kyle Shanahan is a running back whisperer, and both McKinnon and Wilson are solid flex plays this week against a reeling Eagles team.

He's another guy you probably don't want to watch especially closely, but Wilson is probably headed toward another double-digit fantasy day this week.

RB: Giovani Bernard (available in 89% of Yahoo leagues)

This is a deep-league flier. Joe Mixon was a late addition to the injury report Saturday with a chest injury. You never want to see a player added to the injury report at this late juncture, so there is a decent chance Mixon will sit out a solid matchup against the Jaguars.

If he does, Bernard instantly leaps into the top 20 running back conversation. The Bengals will mix in Samaje Perine or Trayveon Williams if Mixon sits, but Bernard should wind up with around 15 touches if he starts.

WR: Keelan Cole (available in 67% of Yahoo leagues)

The list of available players at receiver is decidedly small, but Cole has emerged as a high-floor, low-ceiling option in Jacksonville. He's racked up at least four catches for 40-plus yards each of the first three weeks and had a touchdown in Weeks 1 and 2.

Odds are you have a better option on your bench. In a pinch, though, he might wind up netting you 10 points in a PPR format.

TE: Logan Thomas (available in 74% of Yahoo leagues)

Thomas was quietly tied for the third-most targets among tight ends coming into Week 4. He just hasn't been hauling him in. The Washington tight end has made just 12 receptions on his 24 targets, which is among the worst marks in the NFL.

Most of that is on the struggling Dwayne Haskins, but there is a mean regression coming at some point. Thomas isn't a burner being targeted over the top; these are catchable, intermediate passes that are eventually going to be completed at a higher percentage.

Thomas is a good pickup if you have bench space available and could be a prime candidate for anyone needing a Kelce replacement.