    Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2020

    New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
    Brett Duke/Associated Press

    The 2020 edition of fantasy football has been a bit of a roller coaster ride to this point. Key NFL injuries have had a massive impact on the landscape, as have the struggles of formerly reliable fantasy stars like Carson Wentz, Deshaun Watson and Odell Beckham Jr.

    Finding the best options has been a weekly challenge, and the battle continues in Week 4 with quality flex players like Michael Thomas, Mike Williams, DeSean Jackson and Jared Cook ruled out.

    Here, you'll find a look at the best available players at each flex position—running back, wide receiver and tight end—based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

            

    Top 15 Running Backs

    1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

    3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

    4. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

    5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

    6. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

    7. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

    8. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

    9. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

    10. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

    11. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

    12. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

    13. David Johnson, Houston Texans

    14. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

    15. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers

      

    With Thomas out for the New Orleans Saints, Alvin Kamara should be the clear-cut centerpiece of the offense and one of the top running backs in PPR this week. The Detroit Lions rank 30th against the run, and while they rank a respectable 17th against the pass, they rank 21st in yards allowed per passing attempt.

    According to Pro Football Reference, Kamara had 14 targets and 13 receptions in Week 3. He could have a similar target share against Detroit.

    Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook remain quality high-volume options for Week 4, as does Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The caveat with Elliott, though, is that he's facing a Cleveland Browns defense that has been pretty good against the run to this point.

    The Browns rank fifth in rushing yards allowed and sixth in yards per attempt allowed. Elliott should still be a quality start, but he's perhaps a tier below Kamara, Jones and Cook this week.

    Houston Texans back David Johnson is a solid high-upside play for Week 4. The Minnesota Vikings rank just 26th against the run and 30th against the pass. As a dual-threat back, Johnson should flourish.

            

    Top 25 Wide Receivers

    1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

    2. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

    3. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

    4. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

    5. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears

    6. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

    7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

    8. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

    9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

    10. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

    11. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

    12. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

    13. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

    14. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    15. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

    16. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

    17. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

    18. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

    19. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

    20. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers

    21. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

    22. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

    23. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

    24. Will Fuller V, Houston Texans

    25. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

      

    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    One of the first things you might notice here is that Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams and Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones are not listed. Jones remains limited in practice, while Adams has publicly stated that he isn't going to rush himself back onto the playing field.

    "I will be making sure I feel normal—like before it happened—before I step out there. So we're doing our thing to make sure that that's the case," Adams said, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

    Adams should be a top-10 fantasy WR if he plays, and Jones should be top-15 if he goes. The problem is that with the Packers and Falcons playing on Monday night, managers may have to decide whether they're willing to gamble at the position before they know whether either is playing.

    It's worth checking the waiver wire for players like Russell Gage and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as Monday night insurance. Picking one up will allow managers to at least have an alternative if they insist on waiting things out with Adams or Jones.

              

    Top 10 Tight Ends

    1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

    2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

    3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

    4. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

    5. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

    6. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

    7. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

    8. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

    9. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

    10. T.J.Hockenson, Detroit Lions

        

    The big news at tight end is the fact that San Francisco 49ers top target George Kittle is expected to return. While Kittle doesn't have the most favorable matchup against a Philadelphia Eagles defense ranked seventh against the pass, it's worth noting that Philadelphia has surrendered six passing touchdowns through three games and has no interceptions.

    Kittle is a high-volume target with a tremendous amount of scoring potential.

    Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is a sneaky strong play against the Browns this week. While Cleveland has been stout against the run, it ranks just 29th against the pass and has allowed eight touchdowns with just two interceptions on the season.

    In fact, most Cowboys pass-catchers should be viable starting options in Week 4.

    Related

      NE-KC Expected to Be Delayed

      The Chiefs and Patriots aren't expected to play as scheduled tomorrow at 4:25pm ET (ESPN)

      NFL logo
      NFL

      NE-KC Expected to Be Delayed

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Cam Added to COVID-19 List

      Patriots QB will not play Sunday against the Chiefs after being added to the COVID-19/reserve list (Rapoport)

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cam Added to COVID-19 List

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Schedule Update

      ▪ Steelers, Titans will play Oct. 25 ▪ Steelers-Ravens pushed back to Week 8 ▪ Ravens bye changed to Week 7

      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Schedule Update

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      3 More Titans Test Positive

      One additional player and two staff members tested positive today in Tennessee (Schefter)

      NFL logo
      NFL

      3 More Titans Test Positive

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report