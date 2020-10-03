Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The 2020 edition of fantasy football has been a bit of a roller coaster ride to this point. Key NFL injuries have had a massive impact on the landscape, as have the struggles of formerly reliable fantasy stars like Carson Wentz, Deshaun Watson and Odell Beckham Jr.

Finding the best options has been a weekly challenge, and the battle continues in Week 4 with quality flex players like Michael Thomas, Mike Williams, DeSean Jackson and Jared Cook ruled out.

Here, you'll find a look at the best available players at each flex position—running back, wide receiver and tight end—based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

Top 15 Running Backs

1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

4. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

6. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

7. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

8. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

9. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

10. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

11. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

12. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

13. David Johnson, Houston Texans

14. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

15. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers

With Thomas out for the New Orleans Saints, Alvin Kamara should be the clear-cut centerpiece of the offense and one of the top running backs in PPR this week. The Detroit Lions rank 30th against the run, and while they rank a respectable 17th against the pass, they rank 21st in yards allowed per passing attempt.

According to Pro Football Reference, Kamara had 14 targets and 13 receptions in Week 3. He could have a similar target share against Detroit.

Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook remain quality high-volume options for Week 4, as does Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The caveat with Elliott, though, is that he's facing a Cleveland Browns defense that has been pretty good against the run to this point.

The Browns rank fifth in rushing yards allowed and sixth in yards per attempt allowed. Elliott should still be a quality start, but he's perhaps a tier below Kamara, Jones and Cook this week.

Houston Texans back David Johnson is a solid high-upside play for Week 4. The Minnesota Vikings rank just 26th against the run and 30th against the pass. As a dual-threat back, Johnson should flourish.

Top 25 Wide Receivers

1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

2. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

3. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

4. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

5. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears

6. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

8. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

10. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

11. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

12. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

13. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

14. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

16. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

17. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

18. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

19. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

20. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers

21. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

22. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

23. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

24. Will Fuller V, Houston Texans

25. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

One of the first things you might notice here is that Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams and Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones are not listed. Jones remains limited in practice, while Adams has publicly stated that he isn't going to rush himself back onto the playing field.

"I will be making sure I feel normal—like before it happened—before I step out there. So we're doing our thing to make sure that that's the case," Adams said, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Adams should be a top-10 fantasy WR if he plays, and Jones should be top-15 if he goes. The problem is that with the Packers and Falcons playing on Monday night, managers may have to decide whether they're willing to gamble at the position before they know whether either is playing.

It's worth checking the waiver wire for players like Russell Gage and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as Monday night insurance. Picking one up will allow managers to at least have an alternative if they insist on waiting things out with Adams or Jones.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

4. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

5. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

6. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

7. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

8. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

9. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

10. T.J.Hockenson, Detroit Lions

The big news at tight end is the fact that San Francisco 49ers top target George Kittle is expected to return. While Kittle doesn't have the most favorable matchup against a Philadelphia Eagles defense ranked seventh against the pass, it's worth noting that Philadelphia has surrendered six passing touchdowns through three games and has no interceptions.

Kittle is a high-volume target with a tremendous amount of scoring potential.

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is a sneaky strong play against the Browns this week. While Cleveland has been stout against the run, it ranks just 29th against the pass and has allowed eight touchdowns with just two interceptions on the season.

In fact, most Cowboys pass-catchers should be viable starting options in Week 4.