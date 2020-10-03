Patriots vs. Chiefs Rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday After Positive COVID Tests

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The NFL announced Saturday the Week 4 game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs has been postponed from Sunday until Monday or Tuesday because of positive COVID-19 test results on both teams.

New England previously released a statement confirming one positive test:

Tuesday is the more likely date for the rescheduled game to take place, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's the second Week 4 game to get postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests. Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Week 7 because of an outbreak within the Titans organization over the past week.

Sixteen members of the Titans, eight players and eight staff members, have tested positive, per Schefter.

The Minnesota Vikings have continued to move forward with plans to travel for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans after facing the Titans in Week 3. The Vikings haven't recorded any positive COVID-19 tests, including another round of testing Friday that came back all negative, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Minnesota players will be tested a final time Sunday morning before kickoff—testing isn't typically done on game days—as an "extra layer of precaution," per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

No NFL games during the 2020 season's first three weeks were postponed by the coronavirus.

The NFL didn't include an extra bye week in the schedule to accommodate for large-scale changes to the schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic, but commissioner Roger Goodell said in May the league would remain flexible throughout the campaign.

"We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary, as we have during this offseason in safely and efficiently conducting key activities such as free agency, the virtual off-season program and the 2020 NFL draft," Goodell said in a statement.

The NFL last played a game on a Tuesday in 2010 when the Vikings' game against the Philadelphia Eagles was postponed because of a snowstorm. It previously hadn't happened since 1946.