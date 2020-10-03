IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

9 of 9

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Eric Young captured the Impact World Championship on the September 1 episode of Impact Wrestling. Saturday night, he defended against the man he defeated for the gold, Eddie Edwards. Edwards entered the contest nursing a lower leg injury after a vicious attack at the hands of Ken Shamrock this past Tuesday on AXS TV.

Young dared Edwards to bring the fight from the opening bell. The challenger obliged.

His face bloodied, his chest chopped raw, Young weathered Edwards’ early storm and seized control, punishing his sworn enemy. Edwards enjoyed a momentary burst with an overhead suplex and series of chops but Young regained control.

Edwards finally did fight back and appeared to be on his way to dethroning Young when the champion dropped him into the Tree of Woe and stomped away at him. He targeted the left leg of Edwards like a shark smelling blood in the water.

He stomped away at the limb, driving it into the ring apron and leaving the challenger screaming in agony.

The referee repeatedly implored Edwards to let him call the match but Die Hard refused, taunting Young by saying, “it’s going to take more than that, EY.”

Young sought a kneebar back in the ring but Edwards kicked his way out of it. A vicious exchange of chops ensued before Young rocked his challenger with a forearm. Edwards answered with an inverted Blue Thunder Bomb, dropping young face- and stomach-first.

Young scored a near-fall and scaled the ropes. He delivered a big elbow drop but Edwards managed to kick out at two. Edwards fought out of a piledriver attempt and delivered a Pearl River Plunge for a near-fall of his own.

Young blocked a Boston Knee Party attempt, his forearms taking the brunt of the move. Fighting on the ropes, Edwards delivered a nasty Blue Thunder Bomb from the middle, scoring yet another two-count as Young showed his grit and resiliency.

Up top again, Edwards tried for a hurricanrana but Young countered, throwing him off and onto his knees. Young applied the kneebar, tweaking the ankle. Edwards had wisely loosened the shoe, which came off and allowed him to catch Young with another Boston Knee Party. The champion got his foot on the rope to force the break.

Young recovered and delivered a piledriver. He followed with the kneebar, forcing the submission and retaining his title.

Result

Young defeated Edwards

Grade

A

Analysis

What a match!

It was intense, it was physical, it was hard-hitting and featured some spectacular in-ring psychology from two guys very familiar with high-profile, main event spots. Young was the ruthless and vile heel who was cerebral in his approach. Edwards, conversely, gutted through a very real ankle injury to nearly win the gold.

It was an easy-to-follow story, executed to perfection by the champion and his challenger.

Young continues to be the shining example of a star who was released from WWE and wasted little time proving his worth to his new suitor. He has been extraordinary and this continued that pattern. He is exactly the heel around whom Impact should be building the top of its card around.

This was a fantastic exclamation point on a solid show and exactly the sort of match you want to leave your fans with when encouraging them to purchase Bound for Glory on October 24.