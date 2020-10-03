IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsOctober 4, 2020
Championships were up for grabs and personal vendettas were settled Saturday night as Impact Wrestling traveled Victory Road on its way to Bound For Glory.
The Impact Plus presentation saw "World Class Maniac" Eric Young defend his Impact World Championship against former titleholder Eddie Edwards, Knockouts Champion "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo defend against Susie, and X-Division Champion Rohit Raju introduce the Defeat Rohit Challenge.
Would any of the top prizes in Impact change hands so close to Bound for Glory or would the current champions narrowly escape with their gold in-hand, ready to further establish their legacies come October 24?
Find out with this recap of the special extravaganza.
The Rascalz vs. XXXL
Tag team action kicked off this live event special as The Rascalz’ Wentz and Dez battled XXXL’s Larry D and Acey Romero.
The bigger, nastier XXXL dominated early, using their size and strength advantage to negate the speed and athleticism of the opposition. They isolated Dez, cutting him off from his partner and did not hesitate to talk trash while doing so. A nasty powerbomb appeared to end The Rascalz’s chance at victory but Dez did just enough to down Larry D with a desperation kick and make the tag.
Wentz exploded into the match and took the fight to Larry, who refused to make the tag to Romero. He sparked a babyface comeback and wiped Romero out on the floor. Dez caught Larry with a backflip kick to the face and followed with Final Flash for the hard-fought win.
Result
The Rascalz defeated XXXL
Grade
C+
Analysis
For a match with no build to speak of, this was a lot of fun.
XXXL has impressed of late since adopting a more serious, nastier side while The Rascalz are workhorses for Impact and one of the better teams in the entire company. The chemistry was strong, the heat segment was well done and Dez fighting relentlessly fighting his way back into the match to score the win was a great bit of storytelling.
The right team went over, but do not sleep on XXXL as they continue to build themselves into credible challengers in an already stacked tag team division.
Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers
A recent series of backstage confrontations gave way to a singles bout between “The Innovator of Violence” Tommy Dreamer and “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers.
Early back and forth gave way to Myers seizing control as he sought to prove that he was done with being walked over; with being the most professional wrestler in the company. Vocal as he took the fight to the respect legend and hardcore legend.
Myers grounded Dreamer and worked him over with a chin lock until Tommy fought out and sent the New York native to the floor. Back inside, Dreamer fired off a flurry of offense that included a modified Sky High for two. “That worked for D’Lo for years!” he said in disbelief.
Myers delivered a DDT that should have won him the match but the ring awareness of Dreamer allowed him to reach out and grab the rope to break the pin. Myers returned the favor moments later, draping his foot on the bottom rope and preventing a loss, courtesy of Dreamer’s DDT.
Frustrated by his inability to put Dreamer away earlier, Myers delivered a big lariat clothesline for the win.
Result
Myers defeated Dreamer
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a solidly wrestled match between two veterans of the mat game, if not spectacular.
It featured some quality psychology and great storytelling centered around pinfalls and ring awareness.
Beyond that, it was rather one-dimensional but at least Myers picked up a big win over a respected legendary competitor.
Defeat Rohit Challenge for the X-Division Championship
X-Division Champion Rohit Raju hit the ring for his Defeat Rohit Challenge, in which he offered an opportunity at his title to anyone in the back. The competitor who answered? Willie Mack, a former X-Division Champion in his own right.
Mack looked for a stunner early but Raju bailed to the arena floor, looking to slow his opponent’s momentum. He succeeded, working over Mack for the heart of the match. Frustration set in, though, as he failed to put his challenger away.
“You got it, champ,” he motivated himself.
Mack fought back into the match, delivering a big Samoan Drop and adding a standing moonsault as he looked to win the title for a second time.
Raju answered with a crossface, looking to force a submission, but Mack powered out. The champion delivered a running knee and a corner cannonball, but Mack kicked out again as Raju’s frustration nearly boiled over.
Late in the match, champion and challenger smacked their heads together, leaving them stunned. The referee made the count and called for the bell. Mack earned the win via countout, but Raju retained his title.
Result
Mack defeated Raju via countout
Grade
C
Analysis
Raju continued his run as the Honky Tonk Man of the X-Division, winning matches via every underhanded tactic imaginable. An unlikely champion who, realistically, does not match up well with just about any of his opposition, he has to resort to cheating and sneakily escaping matches with his gold intact.
It is a good, old-fashioned wrestling storytelling trope and one that never goes out of style. Why not utilize it to the benefit of the show and Raju if possible?
The match here was fine for what it was but didn’t really allow Mack to showcase just how good and entertaining a performer he is. This was much more about Raju, though, so that is understandable.
Even if it is not the recipe for the best match.
Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood
Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood battled for a third time Saturday night, each touting a victory over the other. This, the rubber match, would go a long way in determining the next woman in line for a Knockouts Championship opportunity.
After an early, humiliating noogie by Dashwood, Grace exploded with anger, splashing her rival in the corner. She followed it up with a neckbreaker in the ropes, despite an attempt by Dashwood’s personal photographer Kaleb (with a ‘K’), and continued to punish the narcissistic Aussie.
An overzealous Grace crashed into the guardrail, though, allowing Dashwood to seize control of the match for the first time.
Dashwood tied Grace in the Tree of Woe and pulled her hair, torturing her opponent while smiling for the cameras as Kaleb continued to upload content to social media. “You ruined the shot!” the eccentric photographer exclaimed as Grace brought Dashwood to the mat.
Dashwood screamed in anger and frustration as she failed to put Grace away. She set up for the Spotlight Kick but Grace countered and sent Dashwood shoulder-first into the steel post. Grace delivered the Vader Bomb, but Tenille kicked out.
Kaleb provided a distracted that forced the ref to miss Dashwood tapping out to the sleeper. Dashwood recovered and delivered the Spotlight Kick for the pinfall victory.
Result
Dashwood defeated Grace
Grade
B
Analysis
Jordynne and Tenille have some killer in-ring chemistry and this was easily the best match of the show to this point.
Kaleb Conley has done wonders to help establish Dashwood as a heel and really adds a new element to any match she is in. Not only do babyfaces have to account for the Aussie, they have to pay attention to the photographer and how he may influence the outcome.
That was the story of this one as Grace again had Dashwood beaten, only to be robbed of a win because of a distracted official.
Dashwood continued to build momentum here and one has to wonder how long it will be until she is competing for the Knockouts title. As for Grace, she is in the unenviable position of being the former champion who is on the outside looking in, forced to watch as others get opportunities she is more than equipped to capitalize on.
Losing so much in consecutive feuds with Dashwood and Deonna Purrazzo does not help matters.
Rhino and Heath vs. Reno Scum
As Heath continues to rally support for a job with Impact Wrestling, he had the opportunity to impress management Saturday night as he teamed with longtime friend and partner Rhino to battle Reno Scum’s Luster the Legend and Alex Thornstowe in a non-sanctioned match.
The babyfaces rolled early, working the arms of both opponents as they looked to establish dominance. A momentary, and inadvertent, distraction by the official allowed Luster and Thornstowe to turn the tide in their favor by working over Heath.
The heels cut the ring off from Heath’s partner, isolating him in an attempt to prevent the fiery comeback by Rhino.
Heath finally tagged Rhino, who wasted little time unleashing hell on the opposition. A double clothesline downed The Man Beast and led to Heath questionablly tagging himself into the match. It proved to be the right call as Heath scored the win for his team.
After the match, Scott D’Amore invited Heath to Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling and teased an official contract offer from the company.
Result
Heath and Rhino defeated Reno Scum
Grade
C+
Analysis
This, like most show to this point, was solid professional wrestling.
There was a quality heat portion, an energetic comeback and a big win for a character that has become a staple of Impact in recent months. It hit everything it needed to and the result was a fine piece of business.
The bigger development was the post-match encounter with D’Amore and the contract tease for this Tuesday’s Impact. Will it be legit or another attempt to scre with the former One Man Rock Band?
That we’re asking the question means it worked as far as drumming up interest in the broadcast.
Trey Miguel vs. Moose
The dark cloud of EC3 and the TNA World Championship hung high overhead as Moose took to the squared circle for a showdown with familiar foe Trey Miguel in what was a rematch from Emergence a few weeks back.
“Where is EC3? Where is my title?!” Moose demanded answeres as he wore down his smaller opponent.
Moose was utterly dominant as he worked over Miguel, who fired off a series of forearms to the face, only for the self-proclaimed TNA World Champion to club him on the back. Everytime Trey threw strikes, Moose cut him off.
Miguel finally superkicked his way back into the match, then caught Moose with a running kick to the face. A tope suicida rocked his opponent, as did another. A plancha landed him in the grasp of Moose, who dropped him on the ring apron.
The three tally marks of EC3 appeared on the video screen, distracting Moose and allowing Miguel to score the win.
After the match, Moose headed to the production truck, hoping to find his foe. Instead, he was locked inside, where the tallies reappeared and a deafening shrill terrified him. He escaped, only to find his TNA Championship surrounded by candles. Suddenly, EC3 appeared and blasted Moose before putting over the funeral of the TNA title on Tuesday’s show.
Result
Trey Miguel defeated Moose
Grade
C
Analysis
This went a wee bit longer than it needed to given the ultimate outcome and what it hoped to accomplish.
It was not all that long ago that Miguel was in the main event of Slammiversary, competing for the Impact Wrestling world title. Here, he was a glorified tackling dummy, bumped around to establish Moose’s dominance before the EC3 distraction.
It did him no favors and served only to set up the funeral that has been heavily hyped for this Tuesday night.
Something that could have been accomplished without damaging Miguel’s credibility with a cheap, fluky win.
With that said, the EC3 stuff remains pretty cool.
Karl Anderson vs. Ace Austin vs. Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander
In a preview of the Fatal 4-Way Match for the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships at Bound for Glory, representatives from each team battled in a Fatal 4-Way Match as Ace Austin, Karl Anderson, Josh Alexander and tag titleholder Alex Shelley waged war in one of the night’s most anticipated bouts.
Anderson saw himself beaten down and at the mercy of his opposition early as Shelley, Austin and Alexander teed off on him. A much-needed tag to Shelley allowed Machine Gun a reprieve and quickened the pace of the match.
Shelley out-wrestled and out-maneuvered both Alexander and Austin as the commentary team really put him over strong. Anderson unloaded consecutive right hands to Shelley, who answered with one of his own. An enzuigiri by Austin stunned Shelley and momentarily allowed The Inevitable to get back into the match.
Well-timed interference by Madman Fulton at ringside did not hurt Austin’s prospects. Fulton joined Ethan Page, Doc Gallows and Chris Sabin as spectators on the floor. Every one of them would become involved within minutes following a referee bump.
Back in the ring, Fulton teased throwing Austin onto the mass of competitors at ringside but the referee recovered and expelled the men not involved in the match from the arena.
Shelley and Anderson teased tags back and forth, the former nearly scoring the win before the Good Brother broke up the pin. The action broke down from there as each competitor uncorked their own signature offense.
Ultimately, Alexander delivered a double underhook driver for the win.
Result
Alexander defeated Shelley, Anderson and Austin
Grade
B+
Analysis
As you may imagine given the quality of performers, this was a damn good match that put the focus on the tag team division and the upcoming title match. All four competitors meshed well, showcased themselves and delivered the sort of unpredictable action down the stretch that left the eventual winner a genuine surprise.
The mid-match brawl very well could have diminished the overall quality of the match but instead, it added to the sense of urgency experienced by all four of the teams vying for championship gold at Bound for Glory.
Shelley is pound-four-pound one of the best in the world, Alexander is wholly underrated, Anderson has that explosiveness between the ropes that we did not always get to see in WWE and Austin’s ability to hang with veteran competitors so early in his career is always astonishing.
This was great stuff and the best thing on the show to this point.
Knockouts Championship Match: Susie vs. Deonna Purrazzo
The Knockouts Championship was up for gabs in the penultimate match of the night as Susie challenged “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo. Top contender to the gold, Kylie Rae, accompanied her friend Susie to the ring for the match as Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne questioned the effects the match and its outcome may have on their friendship.
Kimber Lee accompanied Purrazzo, their friendship growing and evolving with every passing week.
The champion laughed off the challenge of Susie early, only to be backed into the corner by the increasingly confident challenger.
Purrazzo worked the left arm of her opponent as she sought to tap her out with the Venus de Milo armbar. Fired up for the first time in the match, Susie fought back and grabbed a side headlock. A big back elbow and bulldog had the champion reeling.
The Virtuosa fended off the challenger and refocused her attention on the arm. She dominated for several moments until Susie rocked her with a knee. Purrazzo recovered and unleashed a match’s worth of frustration on her opponent. Kimber Lee added a cheap shot for good measure.
Susie, again, rifled off quality offense, calling back to her days as the evil Su Yung with an Arachnarana.
As Lee distracted the referee, Rae pulled her off the apron. Susie survived the momentary distraction and nearly delivered the Panic Switch but Purrazzo escaped and applied the Venus de Milo for the submission win.
After the match, Lee attacked Rae, forcing her to watch as The Virtuosa attacked Susie’s arm with a steel chair, then applied the armbar once more. The champion and her associate left the babyfaces lying to close out the segment.
Result
Purrazzo defeated Susie
Grade
B+
Analysis
Is Susie worthy of challenging for the top prize in the Knockouts division? Will we shades of Su Yung as the confused young woman continues to flirt with the re-emergence of the most dangerous competitor in the division?
They were two questions presented by the commentary team and the performers answered with an emphatic “yes” in a damn good pro wrestling match.
Susie was the underdog who proved her worth, nearly upsetting Purrazzo on multiple occasion, all while teasing the return of Yung.
It was a fantastic bit of storytelling with a great match to go along with it.
The post-match beatdown was vicious, vile and despicable work from Purrazzo and Lee and may prove the emphasis for the return of The Undead Bride.
Impact World Championship Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young
Eric Young captured the Impact World Championship on the September 1 episode of Impact Wrestling. Saturday night, he defended against the man he defeated for the gold, Eddie Edwards. Edwards entered the contest nursing a lower leg injury after a vicious attack at the hands of Ken Shamrock this past Tuesday on AXS TV.
Young dared Edwards to bring the fight from the opening bell. The challenger obliged.
His face bloodied, his chest chopped raw, Young weathered Edwards’ early storm and seized control, punishing his sworn enemy. Edwards enjoyed a momentary burst with an overhead suplex and series of chops but Young regained control.
Edwards finally did fight back and appeared to be on his way to dethroning Young when the champion dropped him into the Tree of Woe and stomped away at him. He targeted the left leg of Edwards like a shark smelling blood in the water.
He stomped away at the limb, driving it into the ring apron and leaving the challenger screaming in agony.
The referee repeatedly implored Edwards to let him call the match but Die Hard refused, taunting Young by saying, “it’s going to take more than that, EY.”
Young sought a kneebar back in the ring but Edwards kicked his way out of it. A vicious exchange of chops ensued before Young rocked his challenger with a forearm. Edwards answered with an inverted Blue Thunder Bomb, dropping young face- and stomach-first.
Young scored a near-fall and scaled the ropes. He delivered a big elbow drop but Edwards managed to kick out at two. Edwards fought out of a piledriver attempt and delivered a Pearl River Plunge for a near-fall of his own.
Young blocked a Boston Knee Party attempt, his forearms taking the brunt of the move. Fighting on the ropes, Edwards delivered a nasty Blue Thunder Bomb from the middle, scoring yet another two-count as Young showed his grit and resiliency.
Up top again, Edwards tried for a hurricanrana but Young countered, throwing him off and onto his knees. Young applied the kneebar, tweaking the ankle. Edwards had wisely loosened the shoe, which came off and allowed him to catch Young with another Boston Knee Party. The champion got his foot on the rope to force the break.
Young recovered and delivered a piledriver. He followed with the kneebar, forcing the submission and retaining his title.
Result
Young defeated Edwards
Grade
A
Analysis
What a match!
It was intense, it was physical, it was hard-hitting and featured some spectacular in-ring psychology from two guys very familiar with high-profile, main event spots. Young was the ruthless and vile heel who was cerebral in his approach. Edwards, conversely, gutted through a very real ankle injury to nearly win the gold.
It was an easy-to-follow story, executed to perfection by the champion and his challenger.
Young continues to be the shining example of a star who was released from WWE and wasted little time proving his worth to his new suitor. He has been extraordinary and this continued that pattern. He is exactly the heel around whom Impact should be building the top of its card around.
This was a fantastic exclamation point on a solid show and exactly the sort of match you want to leave your fans with when encouraging them to purchase Bound for Glory on October 24.