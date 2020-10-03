Preakness 2020: Updated Weather Forecast, Odds and Field Predictions

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Saturday marks the 145th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, and it will conclude the most topsy-turvy Triple Crown schedule in horse racing history.

After rescheduling prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Preakness is the third leg of the Triple Crown this year rather than the second, and it is being run five months later than usual.

Kentucky Derby winner Authentic will look to claim first place in its second of the three legs of the Triple Crown, but Art Collector is hoping to play spoiler.

Ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated race, here is everything you need to know in terms of weather, betting odds and predictions for which horse will come out on top.

Preakness Weather Forecast

With no chance of precipitation in Baltimore, weather should not play a significant factor in how the Preakness is run. According to Weather.com, the forecast for Saturday is sunny with a high of 67 degrees and a low of 47 degrees in the evening hours.

At the 5:45 p.m. ET post time, the temperature will be somewhere between 64 and 66 degrees with no rain and only light wind.

Preakness Odds

Preakness Predictions

Expect the Preakness to be a duel to the finish between the oddsmakers' two top favorites.

A deluge of bets have been coming in for both Authentic and Art Collector, and they each boast impressive resumes that suggest they are capable of prevailing Saturday.

Authentic is not only the Kentucky Derby winner, but he has won five of his six outings alongside a strong second-place finish in the Santa Anita Derby. Meanwhile, Art Collector has won each of his past five races, including the Ellis Park Derby and Blue Grass Stakes.

Authentic's jockey-trainer combo of John Velazquez and Bob Baffert is tough to beat, but Authentic has yet to face a horse of Art Collector's caliber, and it is entirely possible the Kentucky Derby result would have been different had Art Collector run.

Given how dominant Art Collector has been over the past year, his chances are strong, especially since he may have the luxury of being able to run Authentic down late.

Since Authentic has an outside post draw, Velazquez will likely take him to the front early, which will allow Art Collector to stay just off the pace before making a move in the latter stage.

For those making a trifecta bet, squeeze filly Swiss Skydiver in as the show horse since she often runs up front and will be in position to finish inside the top three provided she doesn't fade late.

Final prediction: Win: Art Collector, Place: Authentic, Show: Swiss Skydiver