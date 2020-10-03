NLDS Bracket 2020: TV Times, Live-Stream Schedule for Each Series

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Atlanta and the Los Angeles Dodgers carry much more playoff experience into their NLDS matchups with Miami and San Diego.

The Braves are making their third consecutive NLDS appearance and just won their first postseason series since 2001 in the wild-card round.

Los Angeles is looking to get back to the NLCS for the fourth time in five years as it continues its quest for the elusive World Series crown.

Miami and San Diego should be viewed as the underdogs in both series because of their lack of postseason experience, and they may face some disadvantages based on the regular-season meetings with their NLDS opponents.

NLDS Bracket

No. 4 San Diego vs. No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers

Video Play Button Videos you might like

No. 6 Miami vs. No. 2 Atlanta

NLDS Schedule

Game 1s: Tuesday, October 6 (Times TBD, MLB Network/FS1)

Game 2s: Wednesday, October 7 (Times TBD, MLB Network/FS1)

Games 3s: Thursday, October 8 (Times TBD, MLB Network/FS1)

Game 4s (if necessary): Friday, October 9 (FS1)

Games 5s (if necessary): Saturday, October 10 (FS1)

Games can be live-streamed on FoxSports.com or Fox Sports app.

Previews

San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Dodgers earned a slight edge over the Padres in the regular season.

In their six victories over San Diego, the Dodgers swung the bat fairly well by averaging 6.5 runs per game.

Los Angeles may be in better shape to produce runs in the NLDS if San Diego's pitching staff is not at full strength.

Dinelson Lamet and Mike Clevinger were left off the wild-card roster because of injuries, and their statuses will be worth watching ahead of Tuesday's Game 1.

Chris Paddack and Zach Davies, who started Games 1 and 2 against St. Louis, allowed 14 earned runs in their four starts against the Dodgers.

Neither starter made it out of the third inning against St. Louis, which left the bullpen to use an all-hands-on-deck strategy to finish off the Cardinals.

If the Dodgers jump on Paddack and Davies early, they could put pressure on the Padres bullpen that could be stretched out more over a best-of-five series compared to three games versus St. Louis.

Mookie Betts, Austin Barnes and Chris Taylor all had an OPS over 1.000 in the wild-card round, while six Dodgers had a hit and five drove in a run over two games versus Milwaukee.

Los Angeles could be able to silence San Diego's powerful bats for long runs of the series, starting with Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw.

Both hurlers allowed three earned runs in their lone starts against San Diego. Buehler allowed a single run in three innings of his five-inning start August 3, while Kershaw struck out nine Padres over 6.1 innings September 14.

If the Dodgers get strong outings from their two aces, it could be hard for San Diego to mount a comeback, especially if one or both are capable of returning to close out Game 4 or start Game 5.

Miami vs. Atlanta

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Atlanta won four of its final five games against Miami through offensive onslaughts.

The streak started with the 29-run outburst September 9, and the Braves went on to plate 25 runs in their next three victories.

The familiarity Atlanta has with Miami's pitching staff could be its biggest advantage in the NLDS.

Miami shut down the Chicago Cubs, but that was the first time the NL Central side got a good look at Sixto Sanchez and Sandy Alcantara.

In Sanchez's second start against Atlanta, the Braves put up four runs on four hits and drew a quartet of walks to chase the phenom after four innings.

The NL East champion also had success against Jose Urena and Trevor Rogers at the end of September.

The same case could be made in favor of the Marlins, but they were less successful in the 10 meetings by scoring more than five runs on three occasions.

Although Atlanta managed six runs in the wild-card round, it could be poised for more production in the NLDS.

Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall each hit a home run in the eighth inning of Game 2, and those dingers could be the spark Atlanta's offense needs to get going for the rest of the postseason, starting with a favorable matchup against Miami.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference

