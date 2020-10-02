Dodgers vs. Padres: Early Odds and Preview for NLDS After Wild Card

Derrick Tuskan/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres have a postseason date with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in the history of their National League West rivalry.

Two teams who paired loads of homegrown talent with major offseason acquisitions will battle each other just for an opportunity to reach the NLCS.

The Padres enter the division series after knocking off the St. Louis Cardinals in three games while the Dodgers took care of the Milwaukee Brewers in two quick outings.

San Diego watched as wunderkind shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (.277/.366/.571, 17 home runs) became a superstar before the age of 22 with likely NL Rookie of the Year Jake Cronenworth (.285/.354/.477, 20 RBI) manning second base while Eric Hosmer (nine home runs) and Manny Machado (16 home runs) fill out the infield.

That will matchup nicely against a Dodgers team boasting Max Muncy, Corey Seager, Chris Taylor and Justin Turner around the horn.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, all games in the NLDS will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Dodgers will remain the "home" team for Games 1 and 2.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. NLDS Odds

Game 1: Oct. 6

TV: FS1/MLB Network

First Pitch: TBD

The Padres finished just six games behind the Dodgers in the NL West for second place—an astonishing feat given L.A. was the best team in the regular season by far. San Diego went 4-6 against the Dodgers in the regular season, getting outscored by 12 runs along the way.

It's the eighth consecutive season Los Angeles has played their way into the National League Division Series. For the first time, it appears they'll have ace Clayton Kershaw pitching at his best.

Kershaw has long fallen short in the postseason, tossing 166.1 innings with a 4.22 ERA and 1.08 WHIP despite a career regular-season ERA of 2.43. That seemingly changed in the Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers when he went eight innings with 13 strikeouts, one walk and no runs to eliminate the NL Central club.

The Dodgers have been baseball's model franchise for nearly a decade with little postseason success to show for it. This may be the year that changes.

With outfielder Mookie Betts (.292/.366/.562, 16 home run, 39 RBI) at the top of the order, there's less pressure on the likes of Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager and Justin Turner to get the offense thriving and even fewer spots where opponents can pitch around batters.

A league-leading 349 runs scored over a 60-game regular season is proof of that—and also just half of what makes L.A. so dangerous. The Dodgers allowed the second-fewest runs in baseball this year (213) thanks to the relief pitching of Blake Treinen (1.21 WHIP, 25.2 IP), Kenley Jansen (1.15 WHIP, 24.1 IP) and the hard-throwing Brusdar Graterol (0.90 WHIP, 23.1 IP).

If the Dodgers can build an early lead before turning the game over to their bullpen, it's generally disappointing night for their opponents.

With a healthy rotation, a stacked bullpen and a lineup stacked with recent MVPs and consistent sluggers, this could finally be the postseason of Los Angeles' dreams.