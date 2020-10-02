WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 2

2 of 6

After a long and dramatic video package recapped his match from Clash of Champions, Reigns made his way to the ring with Paul Heyman by his side.

Heyman began by saying he was a little nervous. He talked about how he has known Reigns' family since the day the universal champion was born and they all knew this was destined to happen. Heyman said Reigns is not just the Tribal Chief of his family or WWE, he is the leader of the entire WWE Universe.

The Big Dog held out his hand and Heyman gave him the mic. Reigns said he doesn't want anyone to call him the Tribal Chief until Jey acknowledges him as such. He asked for his cousin to come to the ring so he could bend the knee.

Jey came out and said he didn't know the man standing in front of him anymore. Uce told him that he survived everything Reigns threw at him and never gave up. He claimed the title would be his if Jimmy had never thrown in the towel. Reigns told him The Clash was the worst night of his life because he didn't want to hurt his cousin. He claimed he was trying to help him by putting him in a main event.

Reigns said all Jey had to do was acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief and none of this would have happened. He told Jey that he embarrassed his entire family and broke his heart. He offered his cousin another title shot at Hell in a Cell but said if he accepts, it will have the highest stakes in WWE history. He hugged his cousin and advised him not to accept the challenge for his own good.

As Reigns began to leave, Uso told him he accepted the challenge not matter what the stakes are. For some reason, AJ Styles came out and berated Uso. This led to Jey taking him out before a commercial break.

Grade: A+

Analysis

Reigns as a heel has been the revelation we have been waiting for from him ever since WWE strapped a rocket to his back. He is stepping up and becoming one of the best characters in all of WWE.

The performance by Jey and Reigns in this segment was awesome. This storyline is one of WWE's most intriguing and engaging because it involves family drama.

This segment was another chapter in the story they are telling and if they continue to make every segment this interesting, Reigns will quickly become one of the most popular heels in all of wrestling.