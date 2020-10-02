WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 2

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 2October 2, 2020
This week's SmackDown will serve the dual purpose of being both the Clash of Champions fallout show and the beginning of the build for Hell in a Cell on October 25.
Following his big win in an incredible Ladder match on Sunday, Sami Zayn defended his Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy.
We also saw Kevin Owens make the trip from Raw to host an episode of The KO Show with Alexa Bliss as his special guest. Did The Fiend show up to continue his mind game with The Goddess?
After defeating Jey Uso in a brutal display of dominance at The Clash, Roman Reigns held a coronation ceremony to officially crown himself as the Tribal Chief of WWE.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's SmackDown.
Friday's Lineup
- Reigns holds a championship coronation ceremony.
- Zayn vs. Hardy for the IC title.
- Bliss appears on the KO Show.
Here are the segments WWE advertised ahead of Friday's show:
The Tribal Chief
After a long and dramatic video package recapped his match from Clash of Champions, Reigns made his way to the ring with Paul Heyman by his side.
Heyman began by saying he was a little nervous. He talked about how he has known Reigns' family since the day the universal champion was born and they all knew this was destined to happen. Heyman said Reigns is not just the Tribal Chief of his family or WWE, he is the leader of the entire WWE Universe.
The Big Dog held out his hand and Heyman gave him the mic. Reigns said he doesn't want anyone to call him the Tribal Chief until Jey acknowledges him as such. He asked for his cousin to come to the ring so he could bend the knee.
Jey came out and said he didn't know the man standing in front of him anymore. Uce told him that he survived everything Reigns threw at him and never gave up. He claimed the title would be his if Jimmy had never thrown in the towel. Reigns told him The Clash was the worst night of his life because he didn't want to hurt his cousin. He claimed he was trying to help him by putting him in a main event.
Reigns said all Jey had to do was acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief and none of this would have happened. He told Jey that he embarrassed his entire family and broke his heart. He offered his cousin another title shot at Hell in a Cell but said if he accepts, it will have the highest stakes in WWE history. He hugged his cousin and advised him not to accept the challenge for his own good.
As Reigns began to leave, Uso told him he accepted the challenge not matter what the stakes are. For some reason, AJ Styles came out and berated Uso. This led to Jey taking him out before a commercial break.
Grade: A+
Analysis
Reigns as a heel has been the revelation we have been waiting for from him ever since WWE strapped a rocket to his back. He is stepping up and becoming one of the best characters in all of WWE.
The performance by Jey and Reigns in this segment was awesome. This storyline is one of WWE's most intriguing and engaging because it involves family drama.
This segment was another chapter in the story they are telling and if they continue to make every segment this interesting, Reigns will quickly become one of the most popular heels in all of wrestling.
AJ Styles vs. Jey Uso
This match kicked off after the break. Styles kept talking trash at Uso and took control with a stiff kick to the gut. He whipped Uso into the corner but Jey came back at him with an uppercut and a jumping headbutt.
The Phenomenal One avoided him in the corner and scored a two-count with a jumping forearm to the face. He choked Uce against the bottom rope until the ref forced a break.
Uso countered a Style Clash by dropping his opponent on his face. He sent Styles out of the ring but when he attempted a suicide dive, Styles met him with a kick to the head. He lifted Uso off the apron in an impressive show of strength to drop him on the announce table with a vertical suplex.
We returned from a break right as Styles hit a backbreaker for a two count. Uso turned things around with a popup neckbreaker. Styles blocked a Superfly Splash with his knees and set himself up for the Phenomenal Forearm. Uce kicked his feet out from under him and delivered two more kicks to the face before climbing the ropes for a big splash to get the victory.
Grade: B+
Analysis
After the segment we saw at the top of the show, this was a great followup. Styles is known as one of the top wrestlers in the world and that makes him a valuable asset when WWE wants to put somebody else over.
Uso has been thriving for the last few weeks and he looked great in the ring against Styles. They do not have a ton of experience working together but when you have as much experience as these two, developing chemistry with someone becomes easy.
This wasn't designed to be a showstopper but it ended up being a great back and forth fight. Both guys had their moments to shine but it was Jey who came out of this looking like a threat to Reigns.
John Morrison vs. Otis
John Morrison came out first for a singles match against Otis in their ongoing feud. The Friday Night Delight tried to use his speed to take control early on but Otis was able to keep the upper hand.
The Dozer took him down for a Vader splash in the corner for a quick win.
Grade: D
Analysis
This was a match that happened. That is about the nicest thing that can be said about this. Having Morrison job to Otis might have worked with a live crowd but in this situation, it just made the former ECW champion look like a loser.
The Miz and Tucker's absence was a bit strange. Had they been there, they could have caused some kind of interference that would better justify Morrison losing so quickly.
Shorty G vs. Sheamus
The next match was just as short as Morrison vs. Otis. Shorty G and Sheamus reignited their feud for what turned out to be their quickest encounter.
Chad Gable avoided one Brogue Kick and hit a suplex before Sheamus recovered and hit two Brogue Kicks for an easy win.
Grade: D-
Analysis
We get it. WWE is not going to give Gable the push he deserves, but how does this win benefit Sheamus. A former multi-time world champion gains nothing from a squash victory.
This felt more like a way to keep him on television than anything else. If that is all WWE wanted to do, it should have just let him have a backstage brawl or give a promo. It would have accomplished the same goal.
The KO Show
Owens was in the ring after the commercial and said he might be calling SmackDown his home after the draft next week. He said he has been paying close attention to SmackDown and welcomed Bliss to the show to talk about what she has been going through recently.
KO said he has seen a shift in her attitude recently and she said she didn't know what he was talking about. She started talking in a strange tone and asked him if he wanted to be better.
Owens said she is acting like she has been brainwashed and she said it was true. She said he has cleansed her mind of all the lies. She told Owens to let him in before the lights went out.
A red light came back on and we saw The Fiend in the ring taking Owens down with a Mandible Claw as Bliss sat in her chair and watched with a blank stare. The segment ended with Wyatt and Bliss holding hands.
Grade: A
Analysis
After two unsatisfying matches in a row, WWE brought the show back up with an awesome segment featuring Bliss, Owens and Wyatt.
The transformation of The Goddess into The Fiend's muse has been a joy to watch. She is killing it with every performance and The Fiend has been equally good in his segments.
Owens is so good that he can recover from an attack like this in no time. If he ends up moving to SmackDown, The Fiend might even be his first rival. If that is the case, it's smart for WWE to start setting it up now instead of waiting until next week.