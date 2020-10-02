Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz Title Fight Scheduled for Oct. 31

Tami Chappell/Associated Press

Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz have set a new date for their blockbuster lightweight bout.

The two boxers will meet on October 31 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in a pay-per-view broadcast set to air on Showtime. According to ESPN's Ben Baby, the matchup will be the first American combat sports event to host fans since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Davis, who is looking to defend the WBA lightweight title a third time, has already begun promoting ticket sales on his Twitter account.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.