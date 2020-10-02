    Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz Title Fight Scheduled for Oct. 31

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 2, 2020

    CORRECTS DATE - Gervonta Davis, left, lands a punch on Yuriorkis Gamboa during round six for the WBA lightweight boxing bout Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Atlanta. Davis won the title by a 12th round TKO. (AP Photo/Tami Chappell)
    Tami Chappell/Associated Press

    Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz have set a new date for their blockbuster lightweight bout. 

    The two boxers will meet on October 31 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in a pay-per-view broadcast set to air on Showtime. According to ESPN's Ben Baby, the matchup will be the first American combat sports event to host fans since the COVID-19 pandemic began. 

    Davis, who is looking to defend the WBA lightweight title a third time, has already begun promoting ticket sales on his Twitter account. 

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

