Bay to Breakers 2020 Results: Men and Women's Top Finishers and Best Photos

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2020

    Somewhere, Jason Karbelk and Sarah Anderson are staging their own celebrations after posting the fastest times in the men's and women's division, respectively, in this year's Bay to Breakers.

    Karbelk narrowly edged out Justin Hall for first place in the overall competition.

              

    Top Finishers—Men

    • 1. Jason Karbelk, 40:20
    • 2. Justin Hall, 40:40
    • 3. Christopher Guerrero, 43:52
    • 4. Charles Mullane, 44:07
    • 5. Steven Rathel, 45:00

             

    Top Finishers—Women

    • 1. Sarah Anderson, 47:55
    • 2. Monika Whitfield, 48:55
    • 3. Honey-Lou Timonera, 49:27
    • 4. Clara Oden, 50:13
    • 5. Emily Lewis, 50:52

              

    Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, race officials originally pushed the event to September before finally deciding to adopt a virtual format.

    The route traditionally starts at the intersection of Howard and Main St. and goes west through San Francisco, ending on the Great Highway. In addition to a jaunt around downtown, runners traverse Golden Gate Park before reaching the conclusion.

    Starting Sept. 20, participants had the opportunity to complete the 12-kilometer run on their own terms. The deadline expired Friday at 8 a.m. PT.

    Runners uploaded their times and shared photos upon crossing the "finish line" as well.

    The Bay to Breakers is far from the only notable race to be adversely impacted by the pandemic. For the first time in 124 years, the Boston Marathon had to scrap its plans for the annual showcase. The New York Marathon met the same fate.

