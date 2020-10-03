Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Advice for Unfavorable Fantasy Football Matchups

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

To start or to sit is always the question for fantasy football managers.

One correct guess could propel you to the win column. A botched decision, though, could torpedo your entire week.

Let's get you on the right side of the matchup with the top start-or-sit advice for players facing tough Week 4 opponents.

Start: Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals (at Carolina Panthers)

On paper, this is a tricky matchup for Murray, as the Panthers have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. The second-year signal-caller is also coming off his worst outing of the campaign, having thrown three interceptions against a typically non-threatening Detroit Lions defense.

But Murray's running ability has elevated him to matchup-proof status. Even with the three picks in Week 3, he still finished as the 10th-best scorer at the position.

He has four rushing touchdowns already and at least one in every contest. The Panthers have surrendered an NFL-worst seven rushing scores, so you have to like his chances of keeping that streak alive. He also has thrown for at least 270 yards each of the past two weeks, so it's not like he's entirely reliant on his legs for fantasy success.

It will obviously help if there's a favorable outcome in the game-time decision on DeAndre Hopkins, but even without his top target, Murray should be able to engineer another top-10 finish.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Sit: Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (at San Francisco 49ers)

There was a time when Wentz was an automatic start, but 2020 isn't it. That's not entirely his fault, as he's playing behind a leaky offensive line and doesn't have many weapons at his disposal. Having said that, it hardly cushions the blow of having doubled up his three touchdown throws with six interceptions.

Playing him any week is a dicey proposition at this point, and it's an especially bad call this weekend, as ESPN's Matthew Berry detailed:

"With Dallas Goedert now out, too, and DeSean Jackson iffy, Wentz will take the field Sunday with even fewer weapons than he normally has. He'll also take the field against a 49ers pass defense that, despite being banged up, gives up the lowest yards per attempt, is tied for the fewest touchdown passes allowed and is second best in fewest passing yards allowed."

Jackson, by the way, has since been ruled out, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is doubtful with a calf injury. Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Reagor are on the shelf, too. Unless Wentz works magic with Zach Ertz and Miles Sanders over and over, he'll be relying on Greg Ward and John Hightower to make plays. That's a brutal position for him to be in, but fantasy managers don't have to put themselves in the same predicament.

Start: Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns (at Dallas Cowboys)

The Cowboys have yielded the ninth-fewest fantasy points to running backs so far, but the game script should allow Hunt to buck that trend.

This has major shootout potential (56-point over/under, per DraftKings), and if the Browns are playing from behind, that should free Hunt to play a more prominent role in Cleveland's passing attack.

"While he does have two receiving scores in the past two games against Cincinnati and Washington, he only has four catches for 33 yards on five targets over that span," CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg wrote. "However, in Week 1 at Baltimore, Hunt had four catches on six targets when the Browns were trailing."

Hunt is almost drawing even with Nick Chubb in opportunities, as the former has 47 touches (39 rushes and eight receptions) to the latter's 54 (51 and three, respectively). In the Ravens matchup Eisenberg referenced, Chubb had just 10 carries and one target to Hunt's 13 and six.

This looks like another chance for Hunt to handle a near-featured role, so fantasy managers will want to lock him into their lineup.