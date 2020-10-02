Preakness 2020: Prize Money Purse, Latest Vegas Odds Payouts and More

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The 2020 Preakness Stakes will be held Saturday without spectators at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore to close out an unprecedented Triple Crown season.

Authentic returns after winning the Kentucky Derby in early September. A rematch with Tiz the Law won't happen Saturday, however, as the Belmont Stakes winner's connections have instead pointed their colt toward the Breeders' Cup Classic in November.

It's still a talented field of three-year-old contenders with several legitimate challengers to Authentic. Let's check out all of the key information for race day, followed by a preview of the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans.

Key Information

Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore

When: Saturday, Oct. 3, at 5:45 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Prize Money: $1 million purse

Field and Odds

1. Excession: 30-1

2. Mr. Big News: 12-1

3. Art Collector: 5-2

4. Swiss Skydiver: 6-1

5. Thousand Words: 6-1

6. Jesus' Team: 30-1

7. Ny Traffic: 15-1

8. Max Player: 15-1

9. Authentic: 9-5

10. Pneumatic: 20-1

11. Liveyourbeastlife: 30-1

Race Preview

Authentic is the rightful Preakness favorite after an impressive showing in the Derby in which he kept Tiz the Law and the rest of the field at bay for the entire stretch run.

It was his second straight terrific performance after a similarly dominant effort in July's Haskell Stakes, which suggests he's peaking at the perfect time and could join Tiz the Law as a Breeders' Cup Classic contender with another strong showing in the Preakness.

In all, he's won five of his six career starts, but Saturday's Triple Crown finale likely won't be a runaway.

Art Collector arrives off back-to-back impressive wins in the Blue Grass Stakes and Ellis Park Derby, but Saturday's race represents a step up in his level of competition.

Thousand Words, who was a late scratch from the Kentucky Derby after a paddock accident, and Swiss Skydiver are the other main threats to Authentic.

Pneumatic is the most intriguing long shot on the board. He wasn't a major factor in the Belmont, finishing fourth, but he bounced back with the best performance of his career to win the Pegasus Stakes.

The rest of his resume isn't overly impressive but, as Authentic showed in the Derby, current form is more important than results from months ago.

Authentic will likely attempt to push for the early lead just like he did in the Derby. Nobody was able to chase him down at Churchill Downs, and the question will be whether the story is any different at Pimlico.