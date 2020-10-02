Preakness Odds 2020: Examining Lines, Payouts for Field at Pimlico

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Authentic is one of four horses that come into the 2020 Preakness Stakes with odds of 10-1 or better.

The Kentucky Derby champion is currently posted as the favorite to win Saturday at Pimlico Race Course, but he is not an overwhelming favorite, like Tiz the Law was for the first two Triple Crown races.

Art Collector, Swiss Skydiver and Thousand Words could all pose a threat to Authentic out of the 11-horse field.

Of the three contenders, Art Collector could be the biggest challenger since he comes into Maryland on a four-race winning streak.

Swiss Skydiver and Thousand Words have had decent years, but neither may be able to keep up with Authentic and Art Collector.

Preakness Stakes Post Positions and Odds

Authentic is the favorite to receive the bulk of the $1.5 million purse, but he may not be the best option when it comes to odds payout or overall form.

Art Collector's last two victories of his four-race winning streak occurred against fields with Triple Crown participants.

At the Blue Grass Stakes, Art Collector outperformed Swiss Skydiver, who starts to the right of the second favorite Saturday afternoon.

Since Art Collector has already beaten Swiss Skydiver and there are two long shots in the inside post positions, he could surge in front of them and take the inside line to the top of the pack.

Swiss Skydiver, who is the only filly in the field, finished second in her last race at the Kentucky Oaks.

She has the most-recent racing experience of the three horses with lower than 10-1 odds starting alongside each other in posts three through five.

Art Collector was scratched from the Kentucky Derby with a slight injury and Thousand Words was withdrawn minutes before the race at Churchill Downs after upending in the pre-race preparations.

Authentic does carry the edge in Triple Crown race experience and proved he could win from an outside post position at the Kentucky Derby.

The Bob Baffert-trained horse will start from post nine in the middle of five long shots, some of whom could be used as pace setters.

Since the four most notable horses carry low payouts, it be worth taking a small risk with one of the long shots.

Pneumatic could follow the path of Authentic, or set the pace in front of him from post 10 to move into the front of the pack.

The 20-1 horse won his most-recent start over Preakness participant Jesus' Team and finished fourth at the Belmont Stakes.

If the other horses on the outside are slower, Pneumatic could run with Authentic to a high finish and potentially a surprise victory.

Statistics obtained from HorseRacingNation.com.