WWE Mock Draft 2020: Predicting the Top 30 Picks for Raw and SmackDown
The 2020 WWE draft is right around the corner. Ahead of its first night on Friday's edition of SmackDown, it is intriguing and fun to consider what will change coming out of the event, which ends on Monday night.
Some of the biggest stars in the business may be set for a change of scenery. Could Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre—the men who have defined SmackDown and Raw, respectively—move to the opposite brand? Might we see someone drafted earlier than expected as a sign of how highly they are regarded?
WWE has yet to release specific information on this year's draft. Because of this, the only way to consider a mock draft is by going with the process established in 2019.
This means Raw, which has an extra hour to fill, will receive an extra Superstar each round and the rosters will be split up over the two nights. Also, wrestlers who are currently out of action for any reason are excluded from draft consideration. The only exception to this is established tag teams.
Still, the WWE roster is stacked with talent, especially when also considering which NXT stars could be eligible.
These are key moves that could change the complexion of the brand as a whole, establishing new rivalries for the year to come.
SmackDown 1-5: Drew McIntyre, Asuka, Keith Lee, Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins
#1 to Raw: Drew McIntyre
It's difficult to see Drew McIntyre leaving the red brand after defining Raw so much over the past year. It would feel wrong to take him away, especially since it is likely Roman Reigns will remain on SmackDown. The WWE champion can remain the leader of Raw for the next year.
#2 to SmackDown: Asuka
As the rosters will be split up over two nights, some interesting scenarios can be set up. Perhaps nothing will cause more drama immediately than sending Asuka to SmackDown as the Raw women's champion. It sets up a fascinating dynamic for the draft as the blue brand takes the top woman in WWE.
The Empress of Tomorrow needs a change of scenery. She has run through the division on the red brand, and a fresh environment and a new-look roster could change the way she is perceived.
#3 to Raw: Keith Lee
The draft allows WWE to make statements that will define the company going forward. If Keith Lee is drafted over many multi-time and current champions, it shows how much he is respected as a future megastar.
It is time to fully commit to The Limitless One. He has already beaten Randy Orton in dominant fashion, but he is still waiting for a spotlight otherwise. Hopefully, that will come soon.
#4 to SmackDown: Sasha Banks
The draft can establish interesting narratives from just the opening round. If SmackDown immediately grabs the two top women available on Night 1, it would show the commitment the blue brand has to women's wrestling. This would also leave Raw scrambling to bring in the remaining top female talent.
Sasha Banks comes off as a top star. She just needs the right spotlight. She can carry SmackDown, especially in 2021. She is also set up to potentially make sure both women's titles are controlled by the blue brand, given her championship match with Bayley on Friday night.
#5 to Raw: Seth Rollins
How do you take The Monday Night Messiah away from Raw? Seth Rollins and McIntyre are the leading stars of the red brand, and it would take a monumental shift WWE is not ready for to change that. It will be up to the draft to provide the former universal champion with more fresh rivalries.
6-10: Bray Wyatt, Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Usos, Johnny Gargano/Candice LeRae
#6 to Raw: Bray Wyatt
After an initial round in which most talent stayed on their original brand, Raw could pull off a major coup by drafting Bray Wyatt. The Firefly Fun House has been a staple of SmackDown, and it would be tough for the blue brand to lose it, but this switch would prove that the rosters are changing.
If Wyatt is going to remain a heel for the time being, he needs to go to the red brand. He still has a beef with Roman Reigns, but that can be addressed down the line, perhaps at the Royal Rumble in January.
#7 to SmackDown: Sami Zayn
Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn has re-established himself quickly since returning to action in August. So, it would be odd to move him from the blue to the red brand, especially when it is unlikely United States champion Bobby Lashley will leave Raw.
#8 to Raw: Braun Strowman
With Keith Lee remaining on Raw, it makes sense for Braun Strowman to join him. The telegraphed feud between The Monster Among Men and the former NXT champion is inevitable.
And Strowman is also a perfect fit Raw Underground when it returns to our screens.
The Monster Among Men finally got a chance to be world champion on SmackDown, but he is in need of a fresh start again. He lost too much steam when Wyatt took the title off him at SummerSlam and through the return of Reigns.
#9 to SmackDown: The Usos
The story of Reigns and The Usos has only just started. It is possible Jimmy and/or Jey will form a stable with their cousin, and that would be ruined with a brand shift.
The big talking point here would be the two getting such a high draft spot due to Jey's feud with Reigns.
#10 to Raw: Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae
It is time for a change of scenery for the Garganos.
Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano are premier talent who got one last chance at taking over NXT and failed. It is only right that they should now chase gold on the main roster.
The black-and-gold brand is overloaded with top female talent, and The Poison Pixie can do far more on Raw.
Meanwhile, Johnny Wrestling has a chance at a fresh start after accomplishing everything he could in NXT. He may have a rough start, but he could land on his feet by feuding with some of the red brand's finest.
11-15: Alexa Bliss, Heavy Machinery, Ziggler/Roode, Nikki Cross, King Corbin
#11 to Raw: Alexa Bliss
With The Fiend moving to the red brand, it is only right that Alexa Bliss follows. Her story with Wyatt has the potential to go far and re-establish her as one of WWE's top female stars.
The Goddess also brings a regular talk-show segment to the red brand, which is a reliable option that Raw will often utilize.
#12 to SmackDown: Heavy Machinery
While some may forget, Otis is Mr. Money in the Bank, which makes him a premium draft pick. WWE has lost track of him, sticking him in comedy segments with The Miz and John Morrison. However, there is still a chance he could become a world champion at any time.
Tucker comes as part of a package deal, and the two men could become a bigger part of the tag team division sooner rather than later.
#13 to Raw: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
With the recent return of Robert Roode to action, including pushing Drew McIntyre to his limit, this is a team to watch.
The individual talent is obvious, and they could play a similar role to Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura as Raw tag team champions in the not-so-distant future.
#14 to SmackDown: Nikki Cross
A firm commitment to women's wrestling should push the blue brand to take one of the top female stars in the company. Nikki Cross has been treated as one of the focus points for SmackDown, and she will be able to start working on her own merit again with Bliss going to Raw.
#15 to Raw: King Corbin
This high spot for King Corbin will frustrate many, but he has been shown as a priority to WWE. He can work with anyone and create top babyfaces with the level of heat he draws.
Raw seems better suited for him as there is more time for his longer style of matches and promos.
Raw 1-5: Bayley, Roman Reigns, Hurt Business, Randy Orton, AJ Styles
#1 to Raw: Bayley
After getting undercut on female talent in the first night of our draft, Raw would need to make a concerted effort to protect its women's division. What better options are there than drafting the longest-reigning SmackDown women's champion in history?
Bayley has earned the spotlight of No. 1 draft pick from her work on both Raw and SmackDown. She should instantly become one of the red brand's top acts, and this will leave fans wondering what will happen with the women's titles going forward.
#2 to SmackDown: Roman Reigns
Drafting Bayley first allows Roman Reigns to naturally fit in as the second pick of the second night without confusion.
The Tribal Chief is the blue brand's ace and is only just getting started. He should be carrying SmackDown for the next several years.
#3 to Raw: The Hurt Business
MVP has said he was building a business that was pure money. While he is good enough to be persuasive, a high draft pick would solidify those words. He took guys like Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander and will get them drafted in the first round.
Wherever Apollo Crews and Ricochet are drafted, this will certainly affect them. It would show that MVP was right, and perhaps they should have taken his offer to join the faction.
#4 to SmackDown: Randy Orton
Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton need to be separated, and The Viper makes perfect sense on either brand.
As a veteran who has dominated both shows during his WWE career, Orton would add a major presence on SmackDown that would be missing with Bray Wyatt heading to Raw.
This also does not get in the way of any legends coming back, as Edge could be a member of the blue brand roster upon his return.
#5 to Raw: AJ Styles
Moving AJ Styles to SmackDown in May got much attention, but he never quite found his groove. After a brief run with the Intercontinental Championship, he was left without much of a story.
Especially given his issues with Paul Heyman, who is remaining on SmackDown as special counsel to Roman Reigns, The Phenomenal One should move to the red brand and remind everyone why he is one of the best in the business.
This high draft pick will only confirm how well Styles is regarded.
6-10: Retribution, Dominik/Rey, Shayna Baszler/Nia Jax, New Day, Street Profits
#6 to Raw: Retribution
It may seem odd to draft a group that is attempting to destroy WWE, but Retribution is a talented group that has been officially signed by the company. The red brand would be willing to manage the risk to get all the talent connected to the group, especially Mustafa Ali.
This would also continue the rivalry of Retribution vs. The Hurt Business, which has quickly become an integral part of Raw.
#7 to SmackDown: Dominik and Rey Mysterio
The breakout star of 2020 has been Dominik Mysterio. He has stood toe-to-toe with some of the best in the business, especially Seth Rollins. But it's time for him and Rey to move on from The Monday Night Messiah.
Rollins, Dominik and Murphy can settle their dispute at Hell in a Cell on October 25 and move on. When Rey is healthy, he and his son can work together, perhaps capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
#8 to Raw: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax should not stay together for too long, but it is difficult to pass up on the packaged deal of two of WWE's top women. They can travel between brands as WWE women's tag team champions but can settle back on Raw to keep a few top female stars on the red brand.
As long as Raw Underground continues, Baszler and Jax are also two of the best women to feature inside that more physical ring.
#9 to SmackDown: The New Day
It is difficult to pass up on draft The New Day, even with two members injured. Kofi Kingston is likely returning soon, and Big E has been near title contention since he started working solo.
Xavier Woods should be ready to return to action by the end of the year, meaning this trio presents massive upside for SmackDown as they did when first drafted. The blue brand will be set in whatever way it needs with The New Day.
#10 to Raw: The Street Profits
While a few tandems have come off the board, The Street Profits are the purest tag team to be drafted so high. Montez Ford may have potential as a singles star down the line, but he and Angelo Dawkins have been tag team champions since March.
It would be difficult for Raw to let go of the two men holding together the tag team division. Both entertaining and dynamic, the Profits can only continue to improve their standing.
11-15: Kevin Owens, Murphy, Bianca Belair, Aleister Black, Jeff Hardy
#11 to Raw: Kevin Owens
Drafted at No. 13 in 2019, Kevin Owens would be glad to move up a few spots, even though he warrants so much more. He is immensely talented and deserves better than he has gotten, with distractions keeping him out of title contention.
KO would hopefully get an immediate major rub from working with Bray Wyatt. In the long term, he might make 2021 the year when he finally fights for a world title again.
#12 to SmackDown: Murphy
No one has earned a draft spot this high quite like Murphy. He has benefited from working alongside Seth Rollins but has moved beyond The Monday Night Messiah now.
It is time for the Australian to break off on his own. A brand split will certainly help, especially if he gets at least one match with Rollins first.
Since the Mysterios would all be heading to SmackDown, Murphy can follow. This continues his potential romance with Aalyah while taking Rollins out of the equation.
#13 to Raw: Bianca Belair
While not as big a statement as the drafting of Keith Lee or Candice LeRae early, Raw would establish its foundational trust in Bianca Belair with a high draft pick. The EST of WWE is ridiculously talented way beyond the silly vignettes the red brand has aired for her.
She just needs a chance, and if she was drafted over top stars such as Mandy Rose, Naomi, Natalya, Lacey Evans and The Riott Squad, it would indicate that Raw sees her as a future champion.
#14 to SmackDown: Aleister Black
Aleister Black has changed his attitude, but he is still not quite clicking on Raw. Perhaps a change of scenery will allow him to start rising up the ranks. The Dutch Destroyer is immensely talented and can work as a heel or face on either roster.
This would separate Black and Owens, who are fighting in circles, and set up the Dutchman to start from scratch with a fresh gimmick.
#15 to Raw: Jeff Hardy
Jeff Hardy may be approaching the end of his career, but he still has value to any roster. With a new contract and a draft move, he can start rebuilding himself on Raw. He would be instantly among the top stars on the three-hour show.