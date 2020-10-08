WWE Mock Draft 2020: Predicting the Top 30 Picks for Raw and SmackDown

6 of 6

#11 to Raw: Kevin Owens



Drafted at No. 13 in 2019, Kevin Owens would be glad to move up a few spots, even though he warrants so much more. He is immensely talented and deserves better than he has gotten, with distractions keeping him out of title contention.

KO would hopefully get an immediate major rub from working with Bray Wyatt. In the long term, he might make 2021 the year when he finally fights for a world title again.

#12 to SmackDown: Murphy

No one has earned a draft spot this high quite like Murphy. He has benefited from working alongside Seth Rollins but has moved beyond The Monday Night Messiah now.

It is time for the Australian to break off on his own. A brand split will certainly help, especially if he gets at least one match with Rollins first.

Since the Mysterios would all be heading to SmackDown, Murphy can follow. This continues his potential romance with Aalyah while taking Rollins out of the equation.

#13 to Raw: Bianca Belair



While not as big a statement as the drafting of Keith Lee or Candice LeRae early, Raw would establish its foundational trust in Bianca Belair with a high draft pick. The EST of WWE is ridiculously talented way beyond the silly vignettes the red brand has aired for her.

She just needs a chance, and if she was drafted over top stars such as Mandy Rose, Naomi, Natalya, Lacey Evans and The Riott Squad, it would indicate that Raw sees her as a future champion.

#14 to SmackDown: Aleister Black



Aleister Black has changed his attitude, but he is still not quite clicking on Raw. Perhaps a change of scenery will allow him to start rising up the ranks. The Dutch Destroyer is immensely talented and can work as a heel or face on either roster.

This would separate Black and Owens, who are fighting in circles, and set up the Dutchman to start from scratch with a fresh gimmick.

#15 to Raw: Jeff Hardy



Jeff Hardy may be approaching the end of his career, but he still has value to any roster. With a new contract and a draft move, he can start rebuilding himself on Raw. He would be instantly among the top stars on the three-hour show.