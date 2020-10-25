The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 WWE Hell in a Cell

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 was a show built on only a few matches, but those contests delivered in spades as everyone expected.

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso was a brutal display from both men. The Tribal Chief earned his title once more in one of the greatest WWE openers in recent memory.

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks showed just how far these two women were willing to go to be champion. The Legit Boss finally managed to outlast the SmackDown women's champion, earning the one title that had eluded her over the years.

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton went all-in on its story to get to this point as The Viper went after the jaw of the WWE champion from the outset. That damage was too much for the Scot to overcome. Orton took him down in a bloody, intense victory.

This show had a trio of defining contests, but the winners and losers of the night were less clear throughout this big event.