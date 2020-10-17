Roman Reigns Destroys Strowman, New Day's Last Match, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The season premiere of SmackDown brought some interesting new stories and characters to the blue brand. Following the WWE draft, Friday's episode had much to prove after reshuffling a show that was firing on all cylinders.

Unfortunately, this was not quite the night WWE promised. The show was forgettable and slow-paced. Most of the matches were uninteresting, and most stories seemed to be continuing forward rather than evolving with new talent.

In particular, the focus was on establishing why SmackDown chose the true stars of the draft. Roman Reigns dominated Braun Strowman in the main event with the WWE Universal Championship on the line, sending away the former champion with little dignity.

The New Day got a victory in impressive fashion, with Big E picking up one more win over Sheamus before The Celtic Warrior, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods head to Raw.

Lars Sullivan went right back to destroying anyone in his path, including Jeff Hardy. The big man continues to fail to impress despite his push.

Daniel Bryan at least added some interest to the night. The Planet's Champion stepped up to the plate against Seth Rollins, and it feels right to have Bryan back near the top of the WWE card.

The night may not have followed through on what was promised, but it established some important lessons for the future of WWE.