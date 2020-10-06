Mustafa Ali's Retribution Reveal, Murphy's Turn on Rollins, More WWE Raw Fallout

Mustafa Ali's Retribution Reveal, Murphy's Turn on Rollins, More WWE Raw FalloutOctober 6, 2020
The last night of Monday Night Raw ahead of the 2020 WWE Draft brought some surprise twists and turns as well as a definitive reveal. This October 6 edition of the red brand was certainly eventful, even if its quality was questionable.
Retribution has long loomed over WWE without purpose or drive, but everything changed this week. Mustafa Ali pulled off a shocking reveal on The Hurt Business, showing that he has been the leader of the group from the start.
Murphy showed his own true colors by standing up to Seth Rollins. After so long in The Monday Night Messiah's shadow, The Disciple looks to be ready to step into the light.
It may have come too late in the rivalry, but Randy Orton finally got one up on Drew McIntyre. After a thunderous RKO, The Viper pinned the WWE champion, handing him a rare pinfall loss.
Much of the show looked forward to the WWE Draft, beginning on Friday Night SmackDown. With roster dramatically shifting in the coming week, clashes such as Kevin Owens vs. Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee may be hinting at major future rivalries.
This jam-packed show set the stage for monumental things to come, and it may take months to fully understand what came of this event.
Mustafa Ali Offers WWE an Opportunity to Save Retribution
Retribution promised from the start to destroy the system of WWE, but there was not a personality behind the message. While talented performers like Dominik Dijakovic and Mia Yim are involved, they have new name and personas, seemingly breaking away from any established history in NXT.
The group needed a recognizable leader, a voice fans knew but perhaps had not heard enough. Ali checks every box. He is a talented mic worker, who has been mostly left silent since his return to action.
His first potential angle as a hacker on SmackDown was scrapped, but it was clear, from the spotlight that gimmick briefly got, WWE wanted to do something new with him. This is a new opportunity to capitalize on the talent of one of the most uniquely gifted performers on the roster.
Much like with all the Retribution build, it is hard to say if any of this will lead to a satisfying conclusion. However, Ali's voice behind the group is a clear step up. It is a chance to establish a man that can make anything sound good.
Especially behind Ali, Retribution's message of destroying the foundations of the industry will sound sincere. Ali can make fans buy into his motivation. He may sway opinions, which is exactly what Retribution should be after. This is a group attempting to break the status quo.
Especially feuding with The Hurt Business, it is worth considering just how much Retribution truly stand as the heels in this story.
Murphy Can Finally Thrive in Seth Rollins' Rivalry
Murphy has finally had enough of Seth Rollins. Much like his long-time 205 Live rival, The Disciple has decided to take his destiny into his own hands. This is the perfect chance for Murphy to show the world what he is made of.
Few men have the natural talent of Murphy. Once limited to the role of Aussie tag team wrestler, Murphy has grown into one of the most athletic and gifted in-ring competitors in WWE. He also has personality to spare on the mic.
This break-up has been a long time coming, but the timing was perfect. It was not for his own sake that Murphy turned against The Monday Night Messiah. He found a new reason to fight thanks to Aalyah Mysterio.
The whole Mysterio family has much to blame Murphy for. He helped blind Rey Mysterio multiple times. He has been a part of the torment suffered by Rey and Dominik Mysterio.
However, it should not be difficult through Aalyah to humanize Murphy's plight. He was a man without purpose, given direction by a madman. Aalyah may not be a good actress, but she will play a crucial part all the same in helping The Disciple realize his own self worth.
WWE Draft Build-Up Promises Better Stories to Come
Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt appeared on Monday Night Raw, looking to pick a fight with a star from the red brand. Normally, this would show that the brand split is disintegrating once again. This time, the opportunity was presented to start building stories early.
Kevin Owens came to SmackDown and was attacked by The Fiend. He is set to fight Wyatt's dark alter ego during the first night of the WWE Draft. While KO still needs to exorcise his first demon by stopping Aleister Black, he can certainly transition quickly into a feud with The Fiend.
Keith Lee gladly accepted the challenge of an angry The Monster Among Men, who wanted Raw Underground to return. The two battled around the ring, setting up this first brawl as only the beginning.
While WWE has teased stories and not delivered before, including a supposed rivalry between Strowman and Samoa Joe that fell through, WWE is clearly telegraphing some important picks to come.
Lee vs. Strowman is a fantastic battle of big men waiting to main event a major show. KO vs. Wyatt has potential to elevate both men involved. These are great opportunities to use the best in the business. The draft cannot come soon enough.
Drew McIntyre Taking a Rare Loss to Randy Orton Feels Like Too Little, Too Late
Drew McIntyre does not often lose. When he does these days, it is a huge deal. However, Randy Orton getting the victory over The Scottish Psychopath is almost certainly too little and too late.
The WWE champion has been heavily protected, but The Viper is well set up as a top villain. He just has not been able to get one over on McIntyre. This was different, winning a six-man tag with an RKO that proves how dangerous that can be.
The feud has been going for months, and McIntyre's dominance throughout has been a bore. He has better in him, even if the promos and matches have been good.
While Orton can absolutely win, no one will buy him as the top guy after back-to-back losses. He needs more than just a tag team win. The Viper has to go back to tormenting The Scottish Psychopath in a memorable fashion.
Hell in a Cell should be a great final chapter, but there is so much more that can be done with these two great performers at war. Hopefully, the story develops with time.