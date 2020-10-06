Mustafa Ali's Retribution Reveal, Murphy's Turn on Rollins, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The last night of Monday Night Raw ahead of the 2020 WWE Draft brought some surprise twists and turns as well as a definitive reveal. This October 6 edition of the red brand was certainly eventful, even if its quality was questionable.

Retribution has long loomed over WWE without purpose or drive, but everything changed this week. Mustafa Ali pulled off a shocking reveal on The Hurt Business, showing that he has been the leader of the group from the start.

Murphy showed his own true colors by standing up to Seth Rollins. After so long in The Monday Night Messiah's shadow, The Disciple looks to be ready to step into the light.

It may have come too late in the rivalry, but Randy Orton finally got one up on Drew McIntyre. After a thunderous RKO, The Viper pinned the WWE champion, handing him a rare pinfall loss.

Much of the show looked forward to the WWE Draft, beginning on Friday Night SmackDown. With roster dramatically shifting in the coming week, clashes such as Kevin Owens vs. Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee may be hinting at major future rivalries.

This jam-packed show set the stage for monumental things to come, and it may take months to fully understand what came of this event.