Sami Zayn Steals Show, More Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Sami Zayn Steals Show, More Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, More WWE SmackDown FalloutOctober 3, 2020
Friday Night SmackDown has steadily improved since SummerSlam ended with Roman Reigns returning to action. However, the October 2 edition of the blue brand was a mixed bag.
The highs were certainly high. Sami Zayn is on a career-defining roll as WWE intercontinental champion. He defeated Jeff Hardy in a great main event clash.
Jey Uso got a second chance at glory as Roman Reigns offered him another WWE Universal Championship match. He put an exclamation mark on his status as No. 1 contender by defeating AJ Styles.
However, the lows were disappointingly low. A few squash matches did not land well, especially the way that John Morrison was unceremoniously defeated by Otis.
Carmella officially announced herself as the woman behind the vignettes. This new look does not inspire confidence, but the hope is that she can recapture the magic that made her SmackDown women's champion.
This night of SmackDown set the stage for big shows to come. The WWE Draft next week could redefine the blue brand, making many things unclear.
Sami Zayn Has Only Begun the Best Run of His WWE Career
Sami Zayn tossed the WWE Intercontinental Championship that Jeff Hardy once held in the trash. He was not able to deal with The Charismatic Enigma so easily. However, he managed to expose the turnbuckle before the match and used it to seal the win.
In less than a week, The Critic of the Critics stole the show twice. He absolutely shined brightest at Clash of Champions in the opener ladder match. On SmackDown, he gave Hardy the best singles match he has had in years.
It was a straightforward title fight focused on the exposed turnbuckle, making the contest feel old school. While Zayn dominated the action, he was able to make it feel like Hardy himself had turned back the clock. The action was fast and exciting with a great story executed perfectly.
Before 2020, Zayn was mostly a manager. He worked on the sidelines. His time out of the ring has helped him heal up, and he looks better than ever. He is stealing the show every week in the ring.
While the show may be first and foremost focused on Roman Reigns, the true WWE intercontinental champion may end up having just as important a title reign to the future of Friday Night SmackDown. This assumes Zayn stays on the blue brand.
Jey Uso Can Turn Second Shot at Roman Reigns into a Sustained Single Run
Roman Reigns called out Jey Uso, who refused to call him The Tribal Chief. The Big Dog gave him another WWE Championship match but with a grave cost that he whispered to Jey. AJ Styles then challenged Jey to prove his worth. The tag team performer defeated The Phenomenal One clean with an Uso splash.
Clash of Champions looked like a one-and-done match for Jey, but the story here was perfect to sell a rematch. The Tribal Chief wants Jey to bend the knee or leave the family. He will do anything to get that. Jey, meanwhile, has found new confidence that makes him feel ready to win the big one.
Even if Jey is certain to lose at Hell in a Cell, he could prove himself long term over this next month. A victory over Styles is a huge moment. It proves that this is more than a one-off run. WWE is ready to treat Jey like a singles competitor.
Give him matches against top talent, and let him win. That will make him a huge star, especially playing off the biggest star in WWE right now.
The Tribal Chief is using his new clout to show off the talent of his cousin, and the supposed tag-team-exclusive Superstar has outshined all expectations. Hell in a Cell could change his career forever.
John Morrison Deserves So Much Better
John Morrison was not ready for the motivated Otis. Mr. Money in the Bank steamrolled The Shaman of Sexy, connecting on the Caterpillar and a Vader Bomb to win in less than two minutes.
The potential of Morrison returning to WWE had many excited. He had won championships in multiple promotions since leaving the company. He was treated like an absolute star, showing serious improvement in the ring and especially on the mic.
Instead, The Shaman of Sexy's second run has been a disaster. He and The Miz have been repeatedly embarrassed together. Their SmackDown Tag Team Championships run was cut short. Since that time, Miz and Morrison have been treated as a joke.
The Otis story only solidified that. Losing to Otis is fine as he is Mr. Money in the Bank. However, it should not be possible for a future world champion to lose in two minutes flat to the Heavy Machinery star.
The lawsuit will hopefully end next week on SmackDown before breaking this story up with the WWE Draft. Perhaps then Morrison and Miz can refocus on a better future.
Carmella Gets a New Chance to Prove Herself
Carmella officially revealed that she was behind the series of video on SmackDown. She denounced the fans, promising to finally take what she deserved. The Princess of Staten Island threw away her previous nickname, calling herself "untouchable".
While most figured out Carmella was behind the vignettes weeks ago, the reveal opens up the opportunity to start looking forward. The former Mrs. Money in the Bank used to be one of WWE's top women.
While some questioned her in-ring ability, she clearly improved over her time as SmackDown women's champion. WWE soured on her despite her improvement, and she has been a side note too often since her face turn.
This reboot could be exactly what Carmella needs. She can return to her roots as the trash-talking heel. While it feels unnecessary to throw away her unique look for a classic dress, anything is better than the nothing she was doing the past year.
WWE needs women to step up. Some of this requires opportunities. Carmella has a massive opportunity to write her name alongside the women's division stalwarts. She just needs to show why she became a champion in her last heel run.