Sami Zayn Steals Show, More Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Friday Night SmackDown has steadily improved since SummerSlam ended with Roman Reigns returning to action. However, the October 2 edition of the blue brand was a mixed bag.

The highs were certainly high. Sami Zayn is on a career-defining roll as WWE intercontinental champion. He defeated Jeff Hardy in a great main event clash.

Jey Uso got a second chance at glory as Roman Reigns offered him another WWE Universal Championship match. He put an exclamation mark on his status as No. 1 contender by defeating AJ Styles.

However, the lows were disappointingly low. A few squash matches did not land well, especially the way that John Morrison was unceremoniously defeated by Otis.

Carmella officially announced herself as the woman behind the vignettes. This new look does not inspire confidence, but the hope is that she can recapture the magic that made her SmackDown women's champion.

This night of SmackDown set the stage for big shows to come. The WWE Draft next week could redefine the blue brand, making many things unclear.