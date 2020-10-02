Preakness 2020 Post Time: Race Schedule, Live Stream and NBC TV Info

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The gates at Pimlico Race Course will fly open Saturday evening for the 145th running of the Preakness Stakes.

While the Triple Crown is not at stake, the Preakness will feature Kentucky Derby winner Authentic. Ridden by Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, Authentic is a slight favorite over Art Collector.

They highlight the 11-horse field, which includes Swiss Skydiver―the first filly in the Preakness since 2009 winner Rachel Alexandra.

Below is the race information, post positions, odds and recent news.

2020 Preakness Stakes Info

Post time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports.com

Post Positions and Odds

1. Excession (30-1)

2. Mr. Big News (12-1)

3. Art Collector (5-2)

4. Swiss Skydiver (6-1)

5. Thousand Words (6-1)

6. Jesus' Team (30-1)

7. Ny Traffic (15-1)

8. Max Player (15-1)

9. Authentic (9-5)

10. Pneumatic (20-1)

11. Liveyourbeastlife (30-1)

Odds from Preakness.com



Recent News

Other than Country Grammer not entering the race as expected, the field looks as anticipated entering Friday.

That's an encouraging change from the Kentucky Derby, where Art Collector went from a contender to a late scratch.

Tom Pedulla of America's Best Racing noted trainer Tommy Drury acknowledged the disappointment of missing the Kentucky Derby but is looking forward to the Preakness.

"Had we led him over there and maybe done something that seriously damaged him, that would have been bad," Drury said. "I mean missing the Derby was just frustrating, but our horse is good right now and we're ready to take our best shot."

Art Collector hasn't run since the Ellis Park Derby in early August, but he has a five-race winning streak. He's a top challenger to Authentic, along with Swiss Skydiver and Thousand Words.

One longshot to watch, though, is Pneumatic.

Last year, he didn't race while under Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen's watchful eye. After running fourth at the Belmont Stakes, Pneumatic raced to a victory at the Pegasus Stakes.

"He's just been a late-maturing horse," assistant trainer Scott Blasi said in a press release. "This race being later in the year has allowed him to come along and come around at his own rate. It just seemed like a good spot after the race at Monmouth."

Pneumatic has 20-1 odds, the fourth-lowest in the race. Still, the most recent results are certainly encouraging.

Asmussen also trained both Excession and Max Player. The latter earned top-five finishes at both previous Triple Crown races and has a favorable spot―Post 8―for the Preakness.

"I think that's an excellent draw," Asmussen said. "I think he'll be able to stay a little closer from there. Very anxious to see how he runs."

Having enough speed to chase down Art Collector and Authentic, though, is a major challenge.

