DK Metcalf Tweets Seahawks' Tyler Lockett Is Most Underrated WR in NFL

DK Metcalf Tweets Seahawks' Tyler Lockett Is Most Underrated WR in NFLOctober 1, 2020
John Froschauer/Associated Press
Tyler Lockett isn't usually listed among the best receivers in the NFL, but his teammate DK Metcalf thinks highly of the wideout:
Lockett is tied for the NFL lead with four touchdown receptions on the season, also ranking inside the top 10 in both catches (24) and receiving yards (259).
The 28-year-old has transformed himself from an inconsistent deep threat into a reliable target in all areas of the field, totaling 2,022 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He is a go-to option for Russell Wilson and the No. 2 scoring attack in the NFL.
Despite Lockett's success, the only Pro Bowl selection in his career was as a returner during his rookie season.
Metcalf wants to see his teammate get more respect.
