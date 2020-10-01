    DK Metcalf Tweets Seahawks' Tyler Lockett Is Most Underrated WR in NFL

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2020

    Seattle Seahawks' David Moore, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett wear the name of Emmett Till and the phase
    John Froschauer/Associated Press

    Tyler Lockett isn't usually listed among the best receivers in the NFL, but his teammate DK Metcalf thinks highly of the wideout:

    Lockett is tied for the NFL lead with four touchdown receptions on the season, also ranking inside the top 10 in both catches (24) and receiving yards (259).

    The 28-year-old has transformed himself from an inconsistent deep threat into a reliable target in all areas of the field, totaling 2,022 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He is a go-to option for Russell Wilson and the No. 2 scoring attack in the NFL.

    Despite Lockett's success, the only Pro Bowl selection in his career was as a returner during his rookie season.

    Metcalf wants to see his teammate get more respect.

