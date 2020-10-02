NHL Power Rankings: All Teams Entering the 2020 Offseason

1 of 13

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

31. Detroit Red Wings (17-49-5, 39 points)

Finishing with the NHL's worst record was bad enough, but sliding to fourth overall in the draft lottery was insult to injury. Nevertheless, the Red Wings are still well-positioned to select a quality prospect. They also have 10 picks in this year's draft, including three in the second round. General manager Steve Yzerman recently made a move to bolster his blue line by acquiring Marc Staal from the New York Rangers.

30. Anaheim Ducks (29-33-9, 67 points)

GM Bob Murray must address the lack of scoring punch and sloppy defensive play that kept his Ducks out of playoff contention last season. The Ducks hold the sixth and 27th overall picks in the upcoming draft. They're pressed for cap space ($81 million invested in 21 players) but could get $6.875 million in cap relief if Ryan Kesler remains on long-term injury reserve.

29. New Jersey Devils (28-29-12, 68 points)

With the seventh, 18th and 20th picks in the draft, the Devils could use one of those selections and their $26.2 million in cap space to land a good NHL player from a cap-strapped rival. They also removed the interim tag from general manager Tom Fitzgerald and hired Lindy Ruff as head coach and Mark Recchi as an assistant coach.

28. Ottawa Senators (25-34-12, 62 points)

The Senators hold the third, fifth and 28th selections among their 13 picks in this year's draft. GM Pierre Dorion could draw on some of those for trade bait. He also has just $38.2 million invested in nine players. While the Senators aren't expected to spend to the cap, Dorion has plenty of room to add some good players via trades or free agency.

27. San Jose Sharks (29-36-5, 63 points)

Built to be a playoff contender, the Sharks will attempt to bounce back from a horrible 2019-20 performance. They recently made interim head coach Bob Boughner their full-time bench boss. The Sharks have a veteran roster led by Logan Couture, Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson, but they also have $67.3 million committed to 16 players. That doesn't leave much room for significant lineup additions.

26. Buffalo Sabres (30-31-8, 68 points)

New Sabres GM Kevyn Adams wasted little time making his first significant deal, trading Marcus Johansson on Sept. 16 to the Minnesota Wild for Eric Staal. The move provides a welcome boost of skill and experience to their second-line center position. With $47.8 million invested in 11 players, Adams has some room to re-sign key players and make another solid addition or two.

25. Los Angeles Kings (29-35-6, 64 points)

The draft lottery moved the Kings from fourth to second overall, ensuring they will land a quality prospect who could be NHL-ready next season. With 11 picks in the draft, including seven in Rounds 2 through 4, GM Rob Blake could use some of those as trade chips for experienced help. He also re-signed defenseman Sean Walker and forwards Austin Wagner and Carl Grundstrom.