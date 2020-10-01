Athletics Eliminate Luis Robert, White Sox from Playoffs with 6-4 Game 3 Win

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

A 6-4 Game 3 win over the Chicago White Sox Thursday clinched the AL Wild Card Series for the Oakland Athletics.

Both teams relied heavily on their bullpens after neither starter made it out of the second inning. A combined 17 pitchers took the mound Thursday, totaling 330 pitches in the nine innings.

Oakland fared better in this battle while holding Chicago scoreless for the final four innings.

After facing an early 3-0 deficit, the A's bats came in the middle of the game and Chad Pinder had the go-ahead hit in the fifth inning:

This was enough to stand as the game-winning hit as Chicago squandered its chances with 12 men left on base.

The Athletics were able to end a brutal run in decisive matchups after losing nine straight winner-take-all games, with the previous victory coming in Game 7 of the 1973 World Series. The team fell short in the wild-card round in each of the last two years but are finally onto the ALDS.

Chicago fought hard in its first playoff appearance in 12 years but the No. 7 seed was unable to top the No. 2 seed in the American League.

Notable Performances

Sean Murphy, C, OAK: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB

Chad Pinder, 3B, OAK: 2-for-2, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Mike Fiers, SP, OAK: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Tim Anderson, SS, CHI: 3-for-5

Luis Robert, CF, CHI: 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R

Dane Dunning, SP, CHI: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER

Timely Hitting Leads to Come-From-Behind Effort

Oakland fans have seen enough disappointment to think it was more of the same after facing an early 3-0 deficit.

The Athletics looked dead in the water before Sean Murphy turned things around with a fourth-inning home run:

Murphy got on base three times while keying the offense from the No. 9 hole.

There was an even more unlikely hero in the fifth inning as Chad Pinder knocked in two with a bases-loaded single:

Pinder entered the game as a pinch hitter in the third and had two hits.

The A's benefitted from some erratic pitching by the White Sox and Chicago's lack of timely hitting, including potential AL MVP Jose Abreu grounding into a double play in the eighth inning.

The team also saw some rare good fortune in the playoffs:

With Oakland's bullpen performing as well as it did during the regular season, including a bounce-back performance from Liam Hendriks, it was enough to come away with the dramatic win.

Bullpen Day Doesn't Go As Planned for White Sox

Manager Rick Renteria said before the game it was "all hands on deck," and he sure meant it.

Starter Dane Dunning was pulled after just four batters when he got in trouble in the first, which raised some eyebrows:

It was the first of many trips to the mound for Renteria as the White Sox nine different pitchers over the course of the game.

Some of the moves paid off, including Garrett Crochet pitching well until an injury forced him out of the game. Others hurt the team, including Matt Foster walking in two runs with the bases loaded in the fourth inning.

No one lasted more than two innings, and the Athletics were able to scratch across six runs.

The White Sox offense stepped up, including some big hits from Luis Robert:

Nomar Mazara and Tim Anderson also helped out the offense:

The pitching staff was simply unable to hold up its end of the bargain, with nine walks causing much of the issues.

There is enough talent to make this team a contender next season, but the squad wasn't up to the task this time around.

What's Next?

The Athletics will now travel to Los Angeles for a neutral-site American League Division Series against the Houston Astros. Game 1 is currently scheduled for Tuesday at Dodgers Stadium.