NHL 21 Drops New Trailer Highlighting Features, Upgrades to 'Be a Pro' Mode

Nick Wass/Associated Press

EA Sports unveiled some significant additions and improvements to Be A Pro mode for the NHL 21 video game Thursday.

The mode was outlined and explained in a trailer released by EA:

Be A Pro has been a staple of the NHL video game franchise in recent years, but it seems as though NHL 21 has taken it to the next level with more in-depth features than ever before.

The new conversation system is a staple in NHL 21's Be A Pro mode. Your created player will be asked to engage with teammates, coaches, management and others, and the answers you give will have an impact on your player's likeability.

Teammate, management and brand are the three categories that can be affected by what your player says and does, and the created player's ratings in those three areas will fluctuate based on comments and on-ice performance.

As the created player's brand rating grows, the player makes more money that can be spent on cars, houses and other items. Buying those types of items gives the player trait points and improves their ratings.

Gamers can also boost their player ratings by delivering on promises and achieving objectives that the coach provides before and during games.

To add even more intrigue and variation to Be A Pro in NHL 21, gamers are given the option of having their player begin their career in the NHL or Europe.

That adds to the replayability of Be A Pro mode since the paths are significantly different and will provide gamers with a different experience each time.

NHL 21, which features Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin on the cover, will be available for purchase on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One beginning on Oct. 16.