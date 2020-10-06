Building an MLB Contender: How Every ALDS and NLDS Roster Was Constructed

0 of 8

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

There is no proven formula for building a World Series contender.

Some teams spend big in free agency, hoping to piece together enough star power to make a title run, while others work under the confines of a strict budget and rely heavily on the contributions of young, cost-controlled talent.

The eight teams remaining in the 2020 postseason represent a nice mix of perennial big spenders and cost-conscious clubs on the rise.

With the division series underway, this seemed like the perfect time for a deep dive into the anatomy of contending rosters.

We broke down the roster of each American League Division Series and National League Division Series team, splitting the players into homegrown talent and outside additions. We then dug even deeper, noting drafted players, international amateur signees, free-agent signees and trade acquisitions.

It painted an interesting picture of how the teams still chasing the World Series title came together and the various moves front offices make in pursuit of success. Teams were ordered from least to most homegrown talent.

Note: Rosters for NL teams reflect the 28 players included on the Wild Card Series rosters. Those will be updated as NLDS rosters are announced Tuesday.