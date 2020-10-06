Building an MLB Contender: How Every ALDS and NLDS Roster Was ConstructedOctober 6, 2020
Building an MLB Contender: How Every ALDS and NLDS Roster Was Constructed
There is no proven formula for building a World Series contender.
Some teams spend big in free agency, hoping to piece together enough star power to make a title run, while others work under the confines of a strict budget and rely heavily on the contributions of young, cost-controlled talent.
The eight teams remaining in the 2020 postseason represent a nice mix of perennial big spenders and cost-conscious clubs on the rise.
With the division series underway, this seemed like the perfect time for a deep dive into the anatomy of contending rosters.
We broke down the roster of each American League Division Series and National League Division Series team, splitting the players into homegrown talent and outside additions. We then dug even deeper, noting drafted players, international amateur signees, free-agent signees and trade acquisitions.
It painted an interesting picture of how the teams still chasing the World Series title came together and the various moves front offices make in pursuit of success. Teams were ordered from least to most homegrown talent.
Note: Rosters for NL teams reflect the 28 players included on the Wild Card Series rosters. Those will be updated as NLDS rosters are announced Tuesday.
Miami Marlins
Homegrown: 3 Players
Draftees (3): 3B Brian Anderson, SP Trevor Rogers, RP Braxton Garrett
International Amateur Free Agents (0): N/A
It's no surprise to see a thin homegrown contingent for the Miami Marlins after the new ownership group stepped in and blew up the roster, shipping out homegrown stars Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and J.T. Realmuto.
Third baseman Brian Anderson has been an excellent find as a third-round pick in the 2014 draft, while lefties Trevor Rogers and Braxton Garrett are still capable of living up to their first-round statuses.
Outside Additions: 25 Players
Free Agents (6): LF Corey Dickerson, RF Matt Joyce, 2B Jon Berti, RP Brandon Kintzler, RP Brad Boxberger, RP Yimi Garcia
Trade Acquisitions (17): SP Sandy Alcantara, SP Sixto Sanchez, SP Pablo Lopez, CF Starling Marte, 1B Garrett Cooper, SS Miguel Rojas, RP Richard Bleier, C Jorge Alfaro, 1B Lewin Diaz, IF Jazz Chisholm, OF Lewis Brinson, OF Monte Harrison, OF Magneuris Sierra, RP James Hoyt, RP Ryne Stanek, RP Stephen Tarpley, RP Nick Neidert
Off Waivers (2): 1B Jesus Aguilar, C Chad Wallach
The Big Three of Sandy Alcantara (via the St. Louis Cardinals for Ozuna), Sixto Sanchez (via the Philadelphia Phillies for Realmuto) and Pablo Lopez (via the Seattle Mariners for David Phelps) were all acquired via trade, and all three young starters have multiple years of team control remaining.
Meanwhile, Brandon Kintzler, Brad Boxberger and Yimi Garcia signed for a combined $5.4 million and have emerged as the late-inning anchors of the relief corps.
From the under-the-radar Garrett Cooper trade to the high-upside waiver claim of Jesus Aguilar to the two-year, $17.5 million contract that made Corey Dickerson the highest-paid player on what was supposed to be a rebuilding team, Miami has put together an unlikely contender.
San Diego Padres
Homegrown: 3 Players
Draftees (1): C Luis Campusano
International Amateur Free Agents (2): RP Adrian Morejon, RP Luis Patino
The San Diego Padres farm system is headlined by recent first-round picks MacKenzie Gore (No. 3 in 2017), Ryan Weathers (No. 7 in 2018), CJ Abrams (No. 6 in 2019) and Robert Hassell III (No. 8 in 2020), so there is plenty of quality homegrown talent in the pipeline.
However, the Padres have received minimal impact from their drafted and developed talent.
Luis Patino and Adrian Morejon are future starters capable of eating multiple innings out of the bullpen, and Luis Campusano is the catcher of the future, but all three are merely complementary pieces.
Outside Additions: 25 Players
Free Agents (6): 3B Manny Machado, 1B Eric Hosmer, RP Drew Pomeranz, RP Craig Stammen, RP Garrett Richards, RP Pierce Johnson
Trade Acquisitions (18): SS Fernando Tatis Jr., CF Trent Grisham, 2B Jake Cronenworth, RF Wil Myers, SP Chris Paddack, SP Zach Davies, RP Trevor Rosenthal, RP Emilio Pagan, C Austin Nola, LF Tommy Pham, 1B Mitch Moreland, IF/OF Jurickson Profar, RP Matt Strahm, RP Dan Altavilla, RP Austin Adams, RP Tim Hill, C Jason Castro, IF/OF Jorge Mateo
Off Waivers (1): IF Greg Garcia
The Eric Hosmer (eight years, $144 million) and Manny Machado (10 years, $300 million) megadeals made headlines, but the work A.J. Preller has done on the trade market built this roster.
Lopsided swaps such as James Shields for Fernando Tatis Jr. and Fernando Rodney for Chris Paddack have been huge, and the offseason deal that brought Trent Grisham and Zach Davies on board from the Milwaukee Brewers has also made a major impact.
The deadline addition of Trevor Rosenthal improved an already excellent bullpen, Austin Nola and Mitch Moreland have filled prominent roles, and don't sleep on strikeout artist Austin Adams as a potential X-factor.
For an organization with one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, it's interesting that the roster is made up almost entirely of outside additions.
Oakland Athletics
Homegrown: 4 Players
Draftees (4): 1B Matt Olson, C Sean Murphy, IF/OF Chad Pinder, RP Lou Trivino
International Amateur Free Agents (0): None
It's surprising that a small-market team such as the Oakland Athletics that faces significant budgetary restrictions does not have more young, homegrown talent on its roster.
A healthy Matt Chapman would be part of this group, but the point still stands.
Matt Olson and Sean Murphy are two cornerstone pieces of the lineup, Chad Pinder is an invaluable bench piece thanks to his versatility, and Lou Trivino has been a nice find as an 11th-round pick. That's it for Oakland's homegrown players suiting up this October.
Outside Additions: 24 Players
Free Agents (6): RP Joakim Soria, RP Yusmeiro Petit, LF Robbie Grossman, 3B Jake Lamb, IF/OF Nate Orf, RP Jordan Weems
Trade Acquisitions (17): SS Marcus Semien, SP Jesus Luzardo, SP Chris Bassitt, RP Liam Hendriks, CF Ramon Laureano, RF Mark Canha, SP Sean Manaea, SP Frankie Montas, RP Jake Diekman, DH Khris Davis, 2B Tommy La Stella, SP Mike Fiers, SP Mike Minor, RP J.B. Wendelken, OF Stephen Piscotty, IF/OF Tony Kemp, C Jonah Heim
Off Waivers (1): RP T.J. McFarland
While it was surprising to see so few homegrown players on this roster, it's not the least bit surprising that the A's free-agency additions have been small in scale and scant in quantity.
The trade market has been their bread and butter, with the blockbuster deal that sent Jeff Samardzija to the Chicago White Sox for Marcus Semien and Chris Bassitt among the swaps that have loomed large.
The moves haven't all been splashy, though.
Ramon Laureano was acquired in a deal of minor leaguers with the Houston Astros, Liam Hendriks joined the Athletics in a one-for-one exchange that sent Jesse Chavez to the Toronto Blue Jays, and Mark Canha was acquired via trade moments after the Colorado Rockies selected him in the 2014 Rule 5 draft.
Tampa Bay Rays
Homegrown: 6 Players
Draftees (5): 2B Brandon Lowe, SP Blake Snell, CF Kevin Kiermaier, RP Shane McClanahan, IF/OF Mike Brosseau (UFA)
International Amateur Free Agents (1): RP Diego Castillo
2018 American League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell was the Game 1 starter in the Wild Card Series, and Brandon Lowe was the Tampa Bay Rays' best hitter during the regular season, posting a 152 OPS+ with 14 home runs in a 2.1-WAR campaign.
Beyond those two impact players, Kevin Kiermaier remains a defensive standout in center field, and slider specialist Diego Castillo is one of the team's most important relievers.
Left-hander Shane McClanahan was included on the Wild Card Series roster despite having yet to make his MLB debut, and he joins infielders Wander Franco and Vidal Brujan as potential homegrown future stars.
Outside Additions: 22 Players
Free Agents (5): SP Charlie Morton, DH Yoshi Tsutsugo, RP John Curtiss, RP Oliver Drake, RP Aaron Loup
Trade Acquisitions (16): SP Tyler Glasnow, LF Randy Arozarena, SS Willy Adames, RP Nick Anderson, RP Pete Fairbanks, SP Ryan Yarbrough, OF Austin Meadows, IF Joey Wendle, OF Manuel Margot, OF Hunter Renfroe, C Mike Zunino, C Michael Perez, 1B Ji-Man Choi, 3B Yandy Diaz, OF Brett Phillips, RP Aaron Slegers
Rule 5 Draft (1): RP Ryan Thompson
The Rays rarely dive into the deep end of the free-agency pool, making the two-year, $30 million contract they gave Charlie Morton prior to the 2019 season a rare departure from that cost-conscious approach.
Their budgetary restrictions meant trading high-priced stars David Price and Chris Archer, and those deals brought back long-term pieces Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows and Willy Adames.
At the same time, the team hasn't been afraid to ship out high-profile prospects, flipping left-hander Matthew Liberatore for outfielder Randy Arozarena during the offseason and turning outfielder Jesus Sanchez into closer Nick Anderson at the 2019 deadline.
The foundation of the Tampa Bay franchise is its ability to develop pitching, but that has not always meant homegrown pitching.
New York Yankees
Homegrown: 10 Players
Draftees (8): RF Aaron Judge, LF Brett Gardner, C Kyle Higashioka, IF Tyler Wade, SP Jordan Montgomery, RP Jonathan Holder, RP Nick Nelson, 1B Mike Ford (UFA)
International Amateur Free Agents (2): C Gary Sanchez, SP Deivi Garcia
Slugger Aaron Judge (first round) and infielder Tyler Wade (fourth round) were part of the same 2013 draft class, which also produced Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith.
The following year, the New York Yankees picked Jordan Montgomery (fourth round) and Jonathan Holder (sixth round).
The team has invested heavily on the international market in recent years, but most of those prospects are still in the lower levels of the minors. With Luis Severino recovering from Tommy John surgery, catcher Gary Sanchez and right-hander Deivi Garcia are all the Bronx Bombers have to show for international free agency.
Outside Additions: 18 Players
Free Agents (6): SP Gerrit Cole, 2B DJ LeMahieu, SP Masahiro Tanaka, RP Aroldis Chapman, RP Adam Ottavino, RP Jonathan Loaisiga
Trade Acquisitions (12): 1B Luke Voit, DH Giancarlo Stanton, SS Gleyber Torres, CF Aaron Hicks, 3B Gio Urshela, SP J.A. Happ, RP Zack Britton, RP Chad Green, OF Clint Frazier, OF Mike Tauchman, RP Luis Cessa, RP Michael King
The Yankees are not the big spenders they once were, but that didn't stop them from throwing a record $324 million at ace Gerrit Cole this offseason.
Meanwhile, MVP candidate DJ LeMahieu is one of the best bargains in baseball with his two-year, $24 million contract, and Masahiro Tanaka has lived up to the hype that came with his seven-year, $155 million pact.
The front office has also done a nice job uncovering some diamonds in the rough on the trade market, acquiring Luke Voit (via St. Louis for Giovanny Gallegos), Mike Tauchman (via Colorado for Phillip Diehl) and relievers Luis Cessa and Chad Green (via the Detroit Tigers for Justin Wilson); Gio Urshela was purchased from Toronto.
Atlanta Braves
Homegrown: 11 Players
Draftees (6): 1B Freddie Freeman, SP Ian Anderson, 3B Austin Riley, SP Kyle Wright, RP A.J. Minter, RP Jacob Webb
International Amateur Free Agents (5): CF Ronald Acuna Jr., 2B Ozzie Albies, C William Contreras, IF Johan Camargo, OF Cristian Pache
The Atlanta Braves signed Ozzie Albies (2013) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (2014) for a combined $450,000 through international amateur free agency, perfectly illustrating the value of due diligence in that market.
National League MVP favorite Freddie Freeman has played his entire 11-year career with Atlanta, debuting at the age of 20 after he was selected in the second round of the 2007 draft. He is the lone holdover from the previous core of contending Atlanta teams.
Ian Anderson (No. 3 overall in 2016) and Kyle Wright (No. 5 overall in 2017) look like the key to Atlanta's postseason hopes as they get set to follow Max Fried in the rotation in the best-of-five NLDS.
Outside Additions: 17 Players
Free Agents (8): DH Marcell Ozuna, C Travis d'Arnaud, RP Will Smith, RF Nick Markakis, RP Tyler Matzek, RP Josh Tomlin, C Tyler Flowers, IF Pablo Sandoval
Trade Acquisitions (8): SP Max Fried, SS Dansby Swanson, LF Adam Duvall, RP Mark Melancon, RP Shane Greene, RP Chris Martin, RP Darren O'Day, IF/OF Charlie Culberson
Off Waivers (1): RP Grant Dayton
A year after reaping the reward of signing Josh Donaldson to a one-year, prove-it deal, the Braves once again struck gold when they signed Marcell Ozuna on a one-year, $18 million contract. Starting catcher and cleanup hitter Travis d'Arnaud and lefty setup man Will Smith were among the club's other offseason pickups.
Max Fried (via San Diego for Justin Upton) and Dansby Swanson (via Arizona for Shelby Miller) were acquired in blockbuster deals, but the team's other trade pickups have mostly been small-scale deals or, in the case of Mark Melancon and Darren O'Day, swaps in which the front office was willing to absorb salary.
Reclamation projects Tyler Matzek and Josh Tomlin were signed for cheap and have emerged as key members of one of the best bullpens in baseball.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Homegrown: 15 Players
Draftees (10): SP Walker Buehler, SP Clayton Kershaw, SS Corey Seager, CF Cody Bellinger, C Will Smith, OF Joc Pederson, SP Dustin May, SP Tony Gonsolin, IF/OF Matt Beaty, IF/OF Edwin Rios
International Amateur Free Agents (5): RP Kenley Jansen, SP Julio Urias, RP Pedro Baez, RP Victor Gonzalez, C Keibert Ruiz
The Los Angeles Dodgers are often painted as a free-spending organization out to buy a championship, but more than half of their Wild Card Series roster was made up of homegrown players.
Walker Buehler, Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger are among the most recent farm system graduates to emerge as stars in MLB, and young players such as catcher Will Smith and starters Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin have a chance to be part of the next wave.
Unheralded reliever Victor Gonzalez (15 G, 1.33 ERA, 10.2 K/9) and 12th-round pick Matt Beaty also showed that it's not just high-profile prospects the team is able to develop into contributors.
Outside Additions: 13 Players
Free Agents (7): 1B Max Muncy, 3B Justin Turner, LF AJ Pollock, RP Blake Treinen, RP Joe Kelly, RP Jake McGee, OF Terrance Gore
Trade Acquisitions (6): RF Mookie Betts, IF/OF Chris Taylor, IF/OF Enrique Hernandez, RP Brusdar Graterol, RP Adam Kolarek, C Austin Barnes
The Dodgers have spent big money to retain some of their homegrown free agents, including Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen, as well as ink extensions with late-blooming stars Max Muncy and Justin Turner, but they have rarely spent big on outside free-agent talent.
Blake Treinen signed a one-year prove-it deal after a disappointing 2019 season, and Jake McGee was plucked from the scrapheap after he was released by the Rockies, and they have been two of the team's best relievers this year.
The Mookie Betts blockbuster and the Kenta Maeda-for-Brusdar Graterol trade this offseason look like they will be beneficial for both sides.
Houston Astros
Homegrown: 16 Players
Draftees (10): CF George Springer, 3B Alex Bregman, SS Carlos Correa, LF Kyle Tucker, SP Lance McCullers Jr., RP Josh James, C Garrett Stubbs, IF Abraham Toro, IF/OF Myles Straw, OF Chas McCormick
International Amateur Free Agents (6): 2B Jose Altuve, SP Jose Urquidy, SP Framber Valdez, SP Cristian Javier, RP Enoli Paredes, RP Luis Garcia
Before the sign-stealing scandal cast a cloud over their accomplishments, the Houston Astros were lauded for building a World Series contender from the ground up following a lengthy rebuild.
George Springer (No. 11 in 2011), Carlos Correa (No. 1 in 2012), Lance McCullers Jr. (No. 41 in 2012), Alex Bregman (No. 2 in 2015) and Kyle Tucker (No. 5 in 2015) were all first-round picks during that time, while Jose Altuve is the lone holdover from those rebuilding clubs.
The X-factor going forward could be the trio of Framber Valdez, Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier, starting behind McCullers and Zack Greinke.
Outside Additions: 12 Players
Free Agents (4): DH Michael Brantley, 1B Yuli Gurriel, RF Josh Reddick, C Dustin Garneau
Trade Acquisitions (8): SP Zack Greinke, RP Ryan Pressly, C Martin Maldonado, RP Blake Taylor, RP Brooks Raley, RP Andre Scrubb, RP Cy Sneed, IF Aledmys Diaz
The two-year, $32 million contract Michael Brantley signed prior to last season has been money well spent, as he's one of the few Astros hitters performing to expectations this year.
The Greinke blockbuster grabbed headlines, and the acquisition of Ryan Pressly from the Minnesota Twins has paid huge dividends, but the front office has also done a great job rebuilding the bullpen with under-the-radar trades.
Blake Taylor (via the New York Mets for Jake Marisnick), Andre Scrubb (via the Dodgers for Tyler White) and Brooks Raley (via the Cincinnati Reds for a player to be named later) all joined the organization with little fanfare, and they've helped ease the losses of free-agency departure Will Harris, opt-out Joe Smith and the injured Roberto Osuna.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.