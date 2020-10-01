Report: Vikings Had No Positive COVID-19 Tests as 1 New Titans Player Diagnosed

David Dermer/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly returned no positive COVID-19 tests for the third consecutive day after playing the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Vikings had no positives from Wednesday's testing and reopened their facilities Thursday "with enhanced protocols, including rapid result 'point of care' tests before entering the building, and are set to practice this afternoon."

The Vikings haven't had any positive tests following their game against Tennessee. General manager Rick Spielman told reporters Wednesday that the team was planning to play its Week 4 game against the Houston Texans as scheduled.

"As I know right now, yes, we're scheduled to get on that plane on Saturday and play," he said. "If that changes, I don't know. But as of today, we are scheduled as normal."

The NFL announced Thursday that this week's game between the Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers will be moved to a later date after another Titans player and personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Titans have had a total of 11 positive coronavirus cases between players and personnel since last weekend. Outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen didn't travel with the team in Week 3 for their game against the Vikings due to COVID-19 protocol stemming from Saturday's testing results.

Tennessee and Minnesota have had their team facilities shut down this week in the wake of the Titans' coronavirus outbreak.