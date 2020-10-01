    Report: Vikings Had No Positive COVID-19 Tests as 1 New Titans Player Diagnosed

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 1, 2020

    This is the NFL logo celebrating the league's 100th season on a Minnesota Vikings player's helmet during warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    David Dermer/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Vikings reportedly returned no positive COVID-19 tests for the third consecutive day after playing the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. 

    NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Vikings had no positives from Wednesday's testing and reopened their facilities Thursday "with enhanced protocols, including rapid result 'point of care' tests before entering the building, and are set to practice this afternoon."

    The Vikings haven't had any positive tests following their game against Tennessee. General manager Rick Spielman told reporters Wednesday that the team was planning to play its Week 4 game against the Houston Texans as scheduled.

    "As I know right now, yes, we're scheduled to get on that plane on Saturday and play," he said. "If that changes, I don't know. But as of today, we are scheduled as normal."

    The NFL announced Thursday that this week's game between the Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers will be moved to a later date after another Titans player and personnel member tested positive for COVID-19. 

    The Titans have had a total of 11 positive coronavirus cases between players and personnel since last weekend. Outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen didn't travel with the team in Week 3 for their game against the Vikings due to COVID-19 protocol stemming from Saturday's testing results.

    Tennessee and Minnesota have had their team facilities shut down this week in the wake of the Titans' coronavirus outbreak. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL x Nike Pegasus Launch

      Nike dropping Seahawks, Steelers, Chiefs and more Pegasus’ for the NFL season. Cop a pair here 🛒

      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      NFL x Nike Pegasus Launch

      Brfanatics
      via Brfanatics

      Vikings Return to Practice

      Minnesota had no positive COVID-19 tests again, re-opened facility this morning (NFL Network)

      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Vikings Return to Practice

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Struggling Draft Picks

      Henry Ruggs and the early-round draft picks off to a slow start

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Struggling Draft Picks

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Teams Already Looking Toward the Draft

      After slow, disappointing starts, these teams need to start thinking about the draft ➡️

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Teams Already Looking Toward the Draft

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report