Fans Appear to Be Arrested for Entering Progressive Field for WC Game 2

David Dermer/Associated Press

A pair of fans were reportedly arrested for jumping the Progressive Field fence and sitting in the bleachers for Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Indians and the visiting New York Yankees.

David Dermer, a freelance photographer shooting the game for the Associated Press, relayed the information through Tom Withers of the AP.

The ESPN broadcast captured police officers taking away two handcuffed fans on the Progressive Field concourse. One of the fans was wearing a Cleveland baseball jersey.

Fans have not been allowed to attend games this season as part of MLB's protocol amid the COVID-19 pandemic, although a limited number of family members have been permitted to attend some playoff matchups.

Per Ben Axelrod of WKYC, the Cleveland Police Department has not yet confirmed any reported incident leading to the apparent arrests as of 11 p.m. ET.