Heat's Goran Dragic's Foot Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Torn Plantar Fascia

    Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic did not return to Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night after he suffered a left foot injury.

    After the game, which the Lakers won 116-98, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Dragic suffered a torn plantar fascia in the foot, while Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported he will continue to be re-evaluated. Wojnarowski also noted Dragic can put weight on the foot and hasn't ruled out a return in the Finals.

    If Dragic's injury causes him to miss more time in the series, it would be a major loss for the Heat:

    Dragic, 34, have been fantastic in these playoffs, averaging 20.9 points, 4.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three. Dragic wasn't the starter in the regular season—Kendrick Nunn started at the point—but he took over after Nunn missed the beginning of bubble play after testing positive for COVID-19.

    While Dragic has thrived as the starter, Nunn has struggled off the bench, averaging just 3.2 points in 11.6 minutes per game. That's a far cry from the 15.3 points he averaged per game in the regular season.

    To have any chance against the Lakers in this series, the Heat need players like Nunn to make an impact. Coming into Game 1, that meant Nunn needed to be a factor off the bench. But until Dragic returns, he may need to move into the starting lineup.

    Granted, it might not matter. LeBron James remains as dominant as ever at age 35, and the Lakers are the most physical and best defensive team that the Heat have faced in the postseason. If Game 1 is any indication, Miami is going to struggle with L.A.'s size. Dragic won't matter much in that regard.

    But offensively, his ability to attack the basket and kick the ball out to open teammates has been critical. Without Dragic, the Heat will go from underdogs to extreme long shots.

