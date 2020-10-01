NHL Trade Rumors: Top Reports Following 2020 Stanley Cup Final

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

A shorter NHL offseason means even less time between the end of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the start of serious trade talks.

As the Tampa Bay Lightning continue to celebrate their second title in franchise history, they'll want to keep an eye on their phones to make sure they aren't left out of the loop. Already the NHL has seen a number of deals—both small and large—completed with the likes of Marc Staal, Patric Hornqvist and Dylan Sikura on the move.

Those deals are more than likely a precursor for what's to come.

With the NHL Draft coming up in early October, talks around the league are beginning to produce some rumors that bear watching.

Perhaps the most important name being discussed is Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel.

Rumors surrounding Eichel have seemingly kept popped up yet it doesn't appear there's much to them at the moment—though TSN's Bob McKenzie felt the need to check in.

McKenzie reports Eichel isn't asking out of Buffalo and the Sabres don't appear interested in trading him. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman is hearing the same, with one major caveat: if things don't get better in Buffalo next year, talk of moving Eichel may gain more steam.

For now, a change of scenery appears unlikely.

“People make phone calls and ask about players every day," Buffalo GM Kevyn Adams told Andrew Peters and Craig Rivet of WGR 550. "My job is to listen…. We have no intention and we’re not looking to do anything with Jack Eichel.”

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, the New Jersey Devils may be lining themselves up to grab a young, club-controlled talent who can add an immediate boost to the lineup.

Friedman reports at least two of the Devils' three first-round picks are available in trade talks with the No. 18 and No. 20 overall selections most likely to be moved. The No. 7 overall pick also belongs to New Jersey, but given the depth at the top of the draft pool, it may take a relative blockbuster for the Devils to part with it.

According to Friedman, New Jersey would be open to moving down if it gives it a chance to add an NHL-ready player.

One player who could be worth targeting is Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba.

The Athletic's Michael Russo notes talk of moving Dumba has "cooled" recently with general manager Bill Guerin "underwhelmed" by offers. Minnesota needs a second-line center and some scoring depth, so trading for New Jersey's first rounders doesnt exactly line up here.

Per Russo:

"Guerin has made it very clear to his compatriots that he’s not just giving Dumba away. If Dumba’s the asset that can eventually get a center but there’s none to Guerin’s liking now, he can just hold on to Dumba until one becomes available. After all, Dumba’s got three more years left on his contract."

Perhaps Draft Day changes that and the Wild are able to get their guy.

In the meantime, Minnesota will continue searching for scoring anywhere it can.