Saints' Alvin Kamara: 'Don't Give a Damn' About Criticism of Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara brushed aside criticism of teammate and quarterback Drew Brees in comments made to reporters on Wednesday, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

"I’m fine with Drew," Kamara said.

"It’s early in the season. Everybody outside of this building has something to say, and quite honestly, I don’t really give a damn. Drew’s proven to be one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks year in and year out, and I’m expecting the same this year no mater what’s going on.

"When you’re losing it’s easy to point fingers and say this and say that. But we’ll get back on track and everybody will shut up."

The Saints, who have gone 13-3 in each of the past two regular seasons, are just 1-2 after three games. They're on a two-game losing streak after falling 34-24 to the Las Vegas Raiders and 37-30 to the Green Bay Packers.

The 41-year-old Brees has set a remarkably high standard for himself during a two-decade career that includes 13 Pro Bowl appearances and a pair of Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year awards.

However, his numbers have taken a dip from 2019 to 2020, with lower marks in completion percentage, touchdown percentage, yards per pass attempt and quarterback rating.

Brees is also last in the NFL in average intended air yards at 4.8, according to Next Gen Stats.

The quarterback has notably been without the services of No. 1 wideout Michael Thomas, who is recuperating from a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 1, for the past two games.

Still, Brees has captained an offense that Football Outsiders ranks 10th in the league in offensive efficiency and ninth in pass-game efficiency.

Brees may not be experiencing the same level of success that fans are used to seeing from him, but the Saints offense is still clearly an above-average unit despite the absence of the all-time single-season receptions leader in Thomas.

The Saints have also faced a difficult schedule, beating the 2-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and losing to the 2-1 Raiders on the road and 3-0 Packers at home.

The narrative on Brees' struggles may quiet down after Sunday, as the team will face the 1-2 Detroit Lions, who have allowed the seventh-most points in the league.