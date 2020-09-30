LaMelo Ball Reportedly Withdraws from NBA Combine After Media Session, Interview

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

NBA draft prospect LaMelo Ball has withdrawn from the remainder of the combine and will not interview directly with teams, according to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated.

He took part in the media session and standard league interview this week.

Unlike previous years, the NBA combine is taking place across multiple weeks with much of it via video at different locations. League interviews began Monday, and team interviews are set to run through Oct. 16.

