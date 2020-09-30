    LaMelo Ball Reportedly Withdraws from NBA Combine After Media Session, Interview

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2020

    FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks carries the ball up during their game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney. LaMelo Ball's bone bruise on his left foot is expected to keep him out of the Illawarra Hawks lineup for the remainder of the National Basketball League season in Australia. The 18-year-old American, who joined Illawarra as part of the NBL's Next Stars program, is expected to be a first-round pick in this year's NBA draft.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
    Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

    NBA draft prospect LaMelo Ball has withdrawn from the remainder of the combine and will not interview directly with teams, according to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated.

    He took part in the media session and standard league interview this week.

    Unlike previous years, the NBA combine is taking place across multiple weeks with much of it via video at different locations. League interviews began Monday, and team interviews are set to run through Oct. 16.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

