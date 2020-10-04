Kushida Beats Velveteen Dream at WWE NXT TakeOver 31

Credit: WWE.com

Kushida scored one of the biggest wins of his NXT tenure Sunday night, as he defeated Velveteen Dream in a grudge match at NXT TakeOver 31.

Kushida purposefully targeted the arm that Velveteen Dream had injured months ago. The strategy paid off, as Dream was unable to make a timely pinfall after delivering the Purple RainMaker.

Once Kushida got the Hoverboard Lock applied, it was academic.

The issues between Kushida and Dream began about two months ago following a Triple Threat match for a spot in the North American Championship ladder match at NXT TakeOver XXX.

After Cameron Grimes won the match, Dream took out his frustrations by attacking Kushida. That cemented a heel turn for Dream, but it also gave Kushida the edge and purpose he has been missing for much of his time in NXT.

Following Dream beating Ashante Adonis in a squash match, Kushida got some revenge by attacking Dream and proving that he refused to be pushed around by the vicious and flamboyant Superstar.

With Kushida on a roll after attacking Dream and beating Austin Theory in a match, he was part of a five-man elimination gauntlet match with the winner earning the opportunity to face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at TakeOver.

Kushida and Kyle O'Reilly were the first two entrants in a match that also included Bronson Reed, Timothy Thatcher and Grimes. The Japanese Superstar's hopes were dashed, however, when Dream interfered and caused him to get eliminated.

With Dream having attacked him after a match and having cost him a chance to compete for the NXT Championship, Kushida was out to gain retribution once and for all at NXT TakeOver 31.

Kushida has long been considered one of the top junior heavyweight wrestlers in the world primarily because of his success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but Sunday represented his first true opportunity to shine on a big stage in NXT.

Although Dream hasn't been in a top spot in recent months, he is a former North American champion and vied for the NXT title on multiple occasions, making him a notable opponent for Kushida.

Kushida's win supports the notion that he is finally in for a big push, which should excite the many pro wrestling fans who have followed him since his days in NJPW.

