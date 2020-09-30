    Henrik Lundqvist's Rangers Contract Bought Out After 15 Seasons with Team

    New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (30) protects his net during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Goalie Henrik Lundqvist's 15-season run with the New York Rangers has officially come to an end.

    The Rangers announced Wednesday they have bought out the last year of the five-time All-Star's contract.

    Lundqvist tweeted a goodbye message to the Rangers organization and fans:   

    Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported Tuesday that the Rangers and Lundqvist were working together on the buyout of the final season of his seven-year deal.

    Brooks noted the Rangers will save $3 million against the 2020-21 salary cap with the move.

    It seemed apparent this season that Lundqvist's time in New York was nearing an end. The 38-year-old only started seven of the team's final 34 games. Alexandar Georgiev and Igor Shestyorkin split starting duties in the other 27 games.

    Lundqvist was a seventh-round draft pick (No. 205 overall) by the Rangers in 2000. He became their primary starting goalie as a rookie in 2005-06 and went on to set franchise records for career wins (459), shutouts (64) and playoff wins (61).

    In 2011-12, Lundqvist joined John Vanbiesbrouck (1985-86), Eddie Giacomin and Gilles Villemure (co-winners in 1970-71) and David Kerr (1939-40) as the only Rangers goalies to win the Vezina Trophy.

