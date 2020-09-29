Louisville's Chris Mack Calls Out Kentucky's John Calipari in Twitter Video

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

After Louisville head coach Chris Mack shared his reservations about hosting the first part of his team's rivalry series with Kentucky in an arena with no fans when there may be spectators at Kentucky a year from now, Mack called out Wildcats coach John Calipari in a Twitter video to say the game is on.

Mack's two-minute video was posted after Calipari told reporters Tuesday that the Wildcats would "plug in another team" if the Cardinals elected not to play.

In the video, Mack accused Calipari of canceling a Dec. 12 agreement because Kentucky was scheduled to return from London six days earlier. The trip was canceled, but the Wildcats scheduled Notre Dame on Dec. 12, according to Mack.

"I don't want to stand in the way of college basketball's best rivalry," Mack said. "Whatever is most convenient for Coach Cal, we'll do it. See ya in the Yum Center."

Mack also said a home football game for Louisville against Kentucky was moved to next season.